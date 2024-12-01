Fitness for Busy Students: Exploring Time-Efficient and Effective Workouts for this Hectic Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Finals season is upon us and for most college students life is looking like this: lectures, assignments, and studying…all while trying to balance a social life with friends and clubs. This leaves very little time for fitness. But as we know staying active is essential for physical and mental wellbeing, especially as the days get shorter and the weather gets colder.

In this article, we will explore time-efficient and effective workout routines that fit into students’ busy schedules.

Benefits of Exercise

Staying active is incredibly important for everyone but especially for college students. Physically it provides us with improved energy and overall health outcomes along with the added mental benefits of stress reduction and mood management. However, a benefit that isn’t talked about as often is its impact on productivity. Working out is proven to enhance focus and boost cognitive function.

Debunking the “Gym Goer” Mentality

There’s no doubt that staying active is beneficial but there is a common misconception that you have to spend hours at the gym, however, the name of the game is quality over quantity. Science shows that just 20-30 minutes of exercise can provide significant benefits. It’s important as a college student to set realistic expectations. Most of us can’t carve out 2 hours during finals season to spend in the gym so it is critical to fit in small workouts where you can.

3 Workout Methods for Busy Students:

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT training is a time-saving workout that involves short bursts of intense activity followed by brief rest periods. For example, 20 minutes of alternating between jumping jacks, squats, push-ups, and burpees. This gets the heart rate up for an extended period of time while maximizing calorie burn and muscle engagement. Another great factor about HIIT workouts is that YouTube has so many options in different time ranges to choose from.

Bodyweight Workouts

This is quite self-explanatory but this method includes using your own body weight for strength training. This can be as simple as push-ups, planks, squats, lunges, or mountain climbers. This method is perfect for students because it can be done anywhere with no equipment (so no waiting for machines at the gym). Like HIIT workouts you can find a plethora of bodyweight workouts on YouTube that range anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour.



Yoga & Stretching

One of the most valuable skills to keep as we grow old is balance and flexibility. Yoga and stretching daily (or as often as your schedule allows it) are critical in keeping your body limber and ready to take on some of the most intense workouts mentioned in this article. Short yoga flows increase flexibility, and stress relief, and can provide you with relaxation during these stressful times. Along with this, there are plenty of guided yoga classes online that also incorporate strengthening moves seen in practices of pilates to get that added benefit that some of the other methods have.

Staying Consistent and Overcoming Obstacles

Creating a routine is incredibly important. Find a workout method that works for you and incorporate it into your schedule. Some students find working out in the morning to be most beneficial to their focus and mindset throughout the day while some would rather work out in the evening time after they have finished their work for the day. Setting short achievable goals is also a very good strategy that will lead to long-term success. For example, hold yourself accountable for one week of workouts. Once you complete this goal you’ll likely feel accomplished and more likely to continue.

It’s common to feel a lack of motivation. However, it is important to push through the “I’m too tired” mindset because inevitably getting active will only help your mood and energize you. Along with this, it feels like there are never enough hours in the day to squeeze in a workout. However, I’ve found that even waking up five to ten minutes earlier to stretch can boost my mood.

Fitness doesn’t have to be time-consuming to be effective. With the right mindset and right strategies, students can stay fit and healthy without sacrificing academic performance. Start small. Manageable workouts for your schedule will ultimately improve your health without disrupting your priorities. Even 15 minutes a day can lead to big changes in your wellbeing