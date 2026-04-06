Dealing with Change: A Seniors Reflection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of today, there are about 5 weeks left until graduation. I find myself spiraling a lot lately, dreading the unknown territory I’m about to enter. For the past 17 years of my life, I have always known what comes next: the next year of school, whether that be Elementary School, Middle School, High School, and then College, but now that’s all over.

It scares me. A lot of my friends already have jobs lined up, but I am not having such luck. I don’t want to live in my parents’ house forever. I want to get a job I like and move out to a new city. I know that it probably won’t happen in the next two years, and my anxiety has been through the roof because of that reality.

The thing is, most people go through this exact feeling. Post-grad is a critical time in your life where I think people truly begin to find themself and recognize their goals and aspirations. You get your priorities straight, and you cut out people who may not serve you anymore in order to meet new ones.

You want your circle to feel strong, whether that be friends or family. Living in structured environments has been all I have been used to, and so the real world seems like a battleground. My friend group for the past four years is going to be dispersed. My hometown life seems like a distant memory, and yet I must return to it.

So you may be wondering, ok Isabel, you have all these negative thoughts; how will you overcome them in this new chapter of your life? The answer is, well, I don’t know, but what I do know is that I have to take it day by day and do things that fulfill me. This can be through job applications, new hobbies, or maybe reconnecting with nature. This upcoming year of my life, I’m going to dedicate it to becoming the best version of myself. There will be immense change, but one can only hope it will lead to a positive outcome after all.