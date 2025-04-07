Advice From Elementary School Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

When I accepted a position to work at an afterschool program within the Burlington School District, I thought it would be like any other job I’ve had. Since I had very little experience when it came to working with younger children, besides my short stint at a summer camp, I wasn’t sure what to expect in the long term. As it turns out, my six, seven, and eight year old students have a lot on their mind and they aren’t afraid to speak it. Here are some of the things I’ve learned from my tiny, insightful friends.

There’s No Such Thing as “Too Creative”

As a writer, I’ve had my fair share of writer’s block. Creativity is a dwindling characteristic as you get older. Often, I think we’re afraid of just how far our creativity can go. We run the risk of our ideas seeming “unimaginable”. My students beg to differ. During a painting activity, one of them made a beautiful ocean landscape and right in the middle of it was a big, red dragon.

“How did he get there?” I asked the student. Without looking up from her paper, she simply replied,

“I drew gills for him.”

And that was that. She didn’t feel the need to explain herself to me or to explain the presence of her red dragon in the water. The dragon had gills and therefore, he belonged in the water. Their art is often perfectly discombobulated. That colored popsicle stick is actually a magic wand, that circle with cats drawn on it is actually “Kitty Planet,” and anything their markers touch is a piece of art.

Always Seek Laughter

It’s no secret that young children find just about anything funny. But I think they may be onto something. I’m not sure when everything became so serious despite the fact that life is filled with tiny humorous moments; like when you turn to your friend but they’re already looking at you with a smile on their face. Take time to laugh when you accidentally misspell something in an email or you tripped over a rock you didn’t see was there. Greet your friends like you’re back in elementary school, when the sound of their laughter almost sent you into a fit. Address your minor inconveniences with laughter and watch how easier life becomes.

Life is a Runway

Everyday, I look forward to seeing the outfits my students show up in. One little boy sports a different colored Hawaiian shirt everyday with a pair of cargo pants. Occasionally, he’ll also rock a blazer and sunglasses. One of the little girls wears floor length poofy skirts in a myriad of colors. She accessories with her light up sketchers and themes headbands to complete the look.

All of this is to say, the next time you’re looking at an obscure accessory or that bright shirt, wear it; wear it bravely. I confidently believe that fashion is not only a way to express ourselves, but it sets us up to have a great day. The term “look good, feel good” has some weight to it and my elementary school students show it off everyday.

Cry When You Need To

The most interesting thing to watch is young children learning to regulate their emotions. But this process isn’t always linear for them and more times than not, they will shed tears throughout the day. Contrary to the adult belief, their tears aren’t a sign of weakness but instead demonstrate that they are actively dealing with their emotions in the best way for them. I think we can take a page out of their book and let the tears flow when we need them. Once they start, the tears resolve in a few minutes once they have self-soothed themselves and they are back to bouncing around the playground with a smile on their face.

If crying is so easily resolved for young kids, then why not us? When you’re feeling that overwhelming emotion, let yourself cry. Tears are the brain’s way of dealing with overbearing emotion. Just like the students, you will be back to smiling in just a few minutes.