5 Ways to Become More Comfortable with Solitude

The pressure of socializing in college is real. With thousands of students and countless club meetings and events of all kinds to attend, it is too easy to get FOMO around here. Unfortunately, it is just impossible to do everything you want all at once, and it only takes so much for your social battery to completely drain. It’s important to take some time for yourself once and a while, as painfully boring as that may sound. However, solitude doesn’t have to be so dull. In fact, being alone can be something you look forward to if you do it the right way. Here are five effective strategies to help make your alone time more enjoyable for yourself.

Actively Set Aside Time Alone

I know it can be tempting to go out with your friends whenever you get the chance, but the first step in becoming comfortable with being alone is learning how to say no once and a while and allowing yourself to wind down instead. With still so much time ahead of you, there will be plenty of opportunities to spend time with your friends and go on those fun late-night adventures, so don’t be afraid to take this time for yourself! Trust me, spending time alone in your dorm instead of hanging out with people doesn’t make you lame. The more you do it, the more you learn to appreciate it!

Put Your Phone Down

My first instinct when I find myself having some alone time is to take my phone out, play some games, doom-scroll… you name it. But this is exactly what not to do. Instead, cherish this precious time you have for yourself and engage in some worthwhile activities. Put on the first episode of that new show you’ve been meaning to start. Go on a peaceful walk or run. Make some art. Listen to a new album. The options are endless! You only have so much time free from responsibility where you can do literally anything you want, so make it count!

Engage in Your Favorite Hobbies

Us college students always have busy schedules filled with a boatload of homework assignments, club meetings, events, and so on. It can be hard to dedicate time to your hobbies with so many different responsibilities. So, when you do come across some time for yourself, take advantage of it and do what you love! If you give into the urge to doom-scroll, you’ll find yourself in the future wishing you’d basked in more of that valuable time for your passions rather than scrolling through your phone aimlessly.

Try New Things!

Alone time is also the perfect time to finally tackle all of those new things you wanted to try. Solitude allows your mind to wander freely and generate new ideas, fostering the utmost creativity. Capitalize on that! Whether you do that by getting into a new hobby, going somewhere you’ve never been before, make a new recipe, or try a new form of exercise. And that’s only a small list. Allow your mind to wander because the options are endless!

Connect With Nature

Going outside is the perfect way to wind down when you are alone. Distraction has quickly become our default. We always want to be doing something, whether it’s watching TikToks and Instagram reels or spending time with friends. Taking 20 minutes to go on a walk or even just sit out on the grass and relax is the perfect way to utilize alone time without having to resort to some form of stimulation. Relish the beauty of the outdoors to help you embrace boredom and allow your mind to relax.

As someone who frequently worries about missing out, I’ve found several ways to be comfortable with being alone now and again. There are several ways to have that ideal college experience you’ve been waiting for without having to go out all the time. College is meant to be the place that helps you figure out who you are and what you love, and spending time alone now and again is essential to help you through this journey. Remember: solitude doesn’t have to be lame if you learn to love it for what it is!