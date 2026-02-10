5 Books to Read For Personal Growth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In our culture, books categorized as “self-help” often get a bad rap. I think we need to reframe the idea of introspective work, healing, and personal growth to be thought of instead as “self-work.” This phrasing has a more positive connotation and allows us to view ourselves as a work-in-progress rather than something broken that’s in need of fixing. With that being said, I’d like to share a curated list of book recommendations for those looking to invest in themselves and who want to live with a growth mindset approach to life.

Present Over Perfect by Shaunna Niequist

For those who struggle with perfectionism, this one’s for you. Shaunna Niequist writes with a personal style that feels like you’re talking with an old friend. Her thoughtful reflection on lessons learned during a time of life transition, adjusting to leadership, career changes, and physically moving across the country is honest and deeply human. A lovely narrative-style story filled with relatable feelings and thoughtful words of wisdom.

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brene Brown

Similar in topic, but vastly different in tone and style, Brene Brown takes a practical, research-based approach to challenging social expectations, fighting against “hustle culture” and demonstrates what it truly looks like to do the work we’re called to do in a well manner. Anyone who enjoys the science behind our behaviors and the effects of suppressed emotions in leadership, her knowledge and research in the field of social work is sure to impress and surprise you.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

You may have heard of this New York Times Bestseller, but let me assure you it lives up to ALL the hype. In the novel, author James Clear outlines the science behind habit formation, how to break bad habits, and how to slowly build new ones. Core concepts include: “Systems Over Goals,” “Identity-Based Habits,” “Habit Stacking”, and “The 4 Laws of Behavior Change.” A fascinating read for anyone looking to level-up their life through small, consistent changes to their routine.

Clarity & Connection by Yung Pueblo

Even if poetry and prose isn’t your thing, the words in this short novel are awe-inspiring to any human. “Yung Pueblo” is a pen name for author Diego Perez, which translates to “young people” and embodies the humanity of the processes of growth and healing. The majority of his writing focuses on relationships, personal growth, and healing from past trauma. His words provoke the mind and heart to reflect inwardly on the impact of our actions towards others outwardly. This book helped me grow in my self-awareness and completely reshaped the way I view relationships and the process of transformation.

How to Walk Into a Room by Emily P. Freeman

This book is a sort of “decision-making companion” and less of a “how-to guide.” In her soulful and honest reflection on life and all of the ways it humbles us, author Emily P. Freeman shares her personal experiences and advice for knowing and discerning when to stay, leave or start anew. I cannot recommend this book enough for anyone in the process of leaving and/or starting something new, whether it be a career, school, relationship, etc. She balances the excitement of being a beginner with the heaviness of the unknown in a way that is deeply human and fully true.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but rather a starting point for navigating the world of personal growth and deciding what (and whose) words resonate with you. I hope you found this list insightful, or at the very least inspiring. Wishing you peace and clarity as you continue the journey of discovering and growing into the person you were made to be.