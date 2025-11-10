3 Ways I’m Combatting The Winter Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Burlington’s first snow was this weekend, and it has made me realize that winter weather is here. It is below 40 and grey, also known as the perfect recipe for seasonal depression. However, this semester I am determined to do more to make sure I have a happy winter. So, here are a few things I have started doing in an attempt to combat the winter blues.

Reconnecting with hobbies

Once hiking trails close and it gets too cold to spend time at the lake, most of my hobbies become completely inaccessible for the next several months. So, I’ve been very intentional in reconnecting with some indoor hobbies, like reading and crocheting. I always forget how much comfort these activities bring me. This weekend, I refreshed my yarn stash and picked out a new pattern I am super excited about! And, as someone who doesn’t ski, I am going to need something to do when all of my friends are skiing on the weekends.

Getting out in the morning

Getting up a little earlier in the winter can be so hard, but so good for you. Even though it is completely grey outside, it is still bright. A few extra minutes or hours of light can go a long way. It can also be a great way to connect with a friend and get out of your routine a bit. I love getting off campus in the morning and grabbing a coffee or breakfast with a friend. Even just once a week, it totally sets me up for success. This is a great time to try something new too. During the school week, especially in the morning, you can beat the weekend crowds at all the coffee shops and restaurants you’ve been meaning to try.

Rearranging my room

I recently rearranged my room, and it totally changed my life for the better. I love my room so much more now, and now I actually want to spend time in there. Loving your room is super important no matter what time of year it is, but especially winter because you have to spend so much more time inside. During the cold weather months, I leave the house so much less simply because I do not want to brave the cold. If I miss the bus, I’m not going. I also recently got some more cozy lighting and a new throw blanket which is a game changer.

A Vermont winter can be brutal, but taking some extra steps to take care of yourself goes a long way.