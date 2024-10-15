Why Is Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short N’ Sweet” Tour so Popular?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who is she?

Sabrina Carpenter: popular child actress, known for playing Maya Hart in Girl Meets World. In the past year, she has gained massive media attention not for her younger acting days, but for her music. Characterized by a bubbly and fun personality, the 25-year-old singer has quickly become one of the top pop stars.

Rise to popularity

Contrary to what some new fans may believe, Sabrina was not an overnight sensation. While Sabrina has been releasing music since 2010, starting off with YouTube covers, her more recent songs have been the takeoff towards huge success. People may know her from her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send, but that is not why her concerts this year have been sold out. In fact, her 2024 “Short n’ Sweet” tour has made its way to right here in Charlottesville on October 20 at the John Paul Johns Arena. Her hit single “Espresso” has been a widely-used TikTok audio.

“Espresso” became so popular that Sabrina performed the song at Coachella this year, in front of a huge crowd. The lyrics and chorus of “Espresso” and many other songs on the track such as “Bed Chem” and “Please, Please, Please” are instantly recognizable for so many teenagers of today.

Why the “Short n’ Sweet” tour?

But why has Sabrina’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour been so well-attended? In addition to how well-known the songs on the album are, Sabrina delivers an enrapturing performance that has been filmed and viewed thousands of times on TikTok. Concert-goers described her as a real-life Polly Pocket, and her eye-catching outfits and engaging visuals stole the hearts of fans. Put together, the creativity and girly-ness of Sabrina’s concerts have made more and more people want to snag tickets to get the in-person experience of the fun.

Overall, the general consensus of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour has been extremely positive. She’s built up her career very far, coming from her old music covers as a 10-year-old. There is no doubt that we will be hearing her name for a long time now after her amazing success.