What No One Tells You About Being a Transfer Student

Prior to being a transfer student

I started off my first two years of college at my local community college.

During high school, I was unsure of what I wanted to study in college and where I would end up, so I decided that community college would be a great starting point in my journey toward higher education. While I was in community college, I felt great about saving money, but also felt an urgency to transfer due to a fear of being left out.

Seeing all of my friends from high school having the time of their lives at their universities made me feel like I was missing out on something, on the college experience that everyone talks about. I imagined that transferring to a new school would be like pressing a reset button, entering a new environment, making new friends, and suddenly seeing yourself thrive in that school. But no one really prepares you for the feeling of feeling out of place as a transfer student. You’re not a first-year student, but you’re also not a returning student. You’re still trying to figure out the niche references about the school that students are making as if they’re common knowledge. It almost felt like walking into a movie that’s halfway through and pretending like you understood the plot. Seeing other students that were my age already knowing their way around the school and being so excited to see their friends again made me feel left out. I also felt like I didn’t belong to the school as a transfer student because I felt like I’ve missed out on everything.

Until I found some organizations dedicated to transfer students…

the transfer process

The Transfer Student Network (TSN) Peer Mentor Program has helped ensure that my transition to UVA is smooth and has helped me find friends who are also transfer students. I was so happy to have been given this opportunity because I had a fear that transfer students would have limited resources or have a hard time adjusting to UVA without any mental support.

This program made me feel seen; it made me feel like I was not alone on the journey of navigating my way around classes and the environment of the school. Not only that, my mentor is also a transfer student that would provide me with unconditional support and answer any of the questions that I have about UVA.

This program also boosted my confidence level. I felt comfortable enough to say that I’m a transfer student and that I belong here.

As I’m going through my transfer journey, here’s some advice I would give to any future transfer students reading this:

Always be optimistic about the journey, there are so many people at UVA that want to help you and are here for you. There’s nothing wrong with being nervous about starting at a new school. I can now confidently say that as someone who was extremely anxious about making friends with other transfer students. Just because your orientation session didn’t go well, doesn’t mean that will summarize your entire experience at UVA. There are so many clubs and people who are just like you, keep putting yourself out there, you won’t regret it. If you’re someone who’s transferring from a community college, don’t be ashamed of it. I like to tell myself that it doesn’t matter where I started, it matters where you end on your journey to getting higher education.

You deserve to be here; you have proven yourself that you belong here through your transfer application. Remember that it takes time to build a relationship with the people around you. Take some time to adjust to the environment and try not to overload with classes or join too many clubs.

These are pieces of advice that I have received from students and other transfer students at UVA, and they have helped me reassure myself as an incoming transfer student.