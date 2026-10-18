Thrifting and Secondhand Shopping 101: Tips, Tricks, and Spots to Visit in Charlottesville

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Secondhand shopping really is the best of all worlds. It reduces environmental waste and lets you find unique and beautiful pieces, all at relatively low prices. If you are new to Charlottesville or perhaps have been here for a while and would like to give thrifting a go, here are my recommendations to help you get started!

Why thrifting is always in style

Thrifting, in my opinion, is one of the best ways to find your personal style while simultaneously resisting fast fashion and mass consumerism. Today, clothing is not only expensive, but also hard to find in unique, high-quality fashions. The growing influence of fast fashion and its disguise, which takes shape in many seemingly ‘high-end’ brands, is hard to avoid and easy to give in to. Brands like ZARA have been classified as such and hide behind a curtain of higher prices and clever marketing to appear higher quality. The environmental impact of fast-fashion brands is irrefutable, but it is incredibly normalized in our world today. Thrifting offers an alternative to fast fashion and, in my opinion, is better in every way. The pure uniqueness that can be found between the racks of a Goodwill supersedes any piece that can be found on SHEIN. Especially with the rise in popularity of ’90s and 2000s-style clothing, thrifting can be a treasure trove of vintage fashions that are both authentic and high-quality. One person’s trash is certainly another’s treasure when it comes to thrifting, and the pure variety of items is one of my favorite aspects of secondhand shopping.

Finding Your Style in a World of Trends

Influencer culture that takes shape on social media facilitates consumerism, and it can be difficult to resist buying something that looks so good on someone else who isn’t a model on a website. Online shopping is another piece of this puzzle, making it incredibly easy to buy clothes with just a few clicks. The desire to quickly buy something online is a feeling most of us are not unfamiliar with, myself included. However, I find that taking time to really look through racks upon racks of unique (and sometimes a little bit crazy) pieces is more worthwhile.

Tips for a Successful Thrift Trip

One of my favorite tips when thrifting is to come in with an open mind. Look in every section, and don’t feel confined to your particular size. Women’s sizing has always been very inconsistent, and sizing has certainly changed since some of these older pieces were made. So, even if you are a certain size, be sure to look in other sections because you never know what you may find! Being open-minded about the pieces you find is a large part of thrifting as well. Allowing yourself to embrace potentially unconventional pieces can really make your experience at the thrift store a positive one. Taking the time to imagine how you’d style something and thinking critically about it certainly makes a difference. Another tip is to try everything on. When I say everything, I mean everything. Many items may look a certain way on the rack but may not look the best in reality. This is one way to shop mindfully and intuitively, and it’s likely to save you from buying something you’ll never wear.

Thrifting Is Better with a buddy

Something to also keep in mind when thrifting is that fitting rooms may not always be open. I would recommend wearing something that you can try stuff on over, with my go-to being leggings and a tank top, along with shoes that you can get in and out of easily. Having a friend with you can also make your thrifting experience more enjoyable. A second opinion never hurts, and it’s also a good way to be social outside of class. A thrifting buddy (especially if they are experienced) can also find pieces that you either missed or perhaps didn’t see the potential in. In fact, the other week, my roommate found what was quite literally my dream midi skirt, which is now one of my all-time favorite pieces in my closet.

Where to Thrift in Charlottesville

Thrifting and secondhand stores offer a solution to all of the aforementioned problems in the fashion industry, and luckily, there are quite a few great spots in Charlottesville. A few of my favorite larger stores are the Goodwill on Gander Dr. and Twice Is Nice on Preston Ave. Both are very good options, especially if you are looking to spend a little bit less. One of my new favorite spots is The Editor’s Pick: Secondhand and Vintage, a secondhand shop located on the Downtown Mall on W Main St. Its selection is certainly more curated, but you can definitely find some gems. In fact, its curation goes even further, with certain pieces grouped by aesthetic. For example, a few weeks ago when I visited, they had a Princess Diana-inspired rack.

Keep an eye out for vintage pop-ups

Another great thing about Charlottesville is its abundance of pop-ups. Keeping an eye out for vintage pop-ups can be an excellent option, even though they are usually on the smaller side.

Shop Secondhand, Shop Sustainably

Overall, thrifting is one of the best ways to shop for clothing. It’s a fun weekend activity that you can pencil in to perhaps grab some fresh new pieces. It’s shopping, but it’s also sustainability at its core. Hopefully, the next time you find yourself wanting some new clothes, you’ll visit one of the aforementioned spots or even just your local Goodwill rather than SHEIN.