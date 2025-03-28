The Quiet Power Of Small Acts: How Micro-Activism Facilitates Change

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is Micro-Activism?

The term micro-activism refers to small, everyday actions that are intended to challenge systems of power and therefore create change. It focuses on individual or small-group efforts that may seem minor, but collectively create a large impact. For example, something like speaking up against discrimination in casual conversations or educating people through social media infographics would be considered micro-activism. Micro-activism is not going to garner widespread attention or immediately cause systemic change. Nevertheless, these acts are influential to garner attention and encourage an activist mindset. Small acts are important to facilitate meaningful change.

Micro-Activism at UVA

Here on grounds we see examples of micro-activism everywhere. For example, students organizing discussions on race, gender, identity, and other social topics creates a fostering of understanding and expansion of beliefs. Through different student organizations, or more casual gatherings, important conversations are constantly being had right here at UVA. What may seem like just a conversation about peers, can still have underlying political and social power.

Another area where we see micro-activism here on grounds is when it comes to promoting mental health awareness. There are plenty of peer-led initiatives and support that is evident through social media, bulletin boards, or other informal places. A perfect example of this was with the past shelter-in-places we have had, where it was evident that students cared about one another’s well-beings and mental health as messages were spreading to create spaces to talk about how everyone was feeling.

There are so many other instances of micro-activism that occur everyday on grounds, and these actions all combine to create a better university experience for all.

Impact of Small Acts

If you still are not convinced about the power of small acts of activism, let me attempt to convince you one more time.

Small actions can create a ripple effect, meaning that the smaller conversations of acts of activism can help initiate and inspire a broader change. Through small acts of micro-activism, a culture of awareness and action is created which helps encourage others to also get involved with important issues. So, although the acts may be small, they are an important catalyst for the larger political acts. There is power in visibility and small acts help an issue reach the attention of more people.

How you can Practice Micro-Activism

If you are now convinced of the importance of micro-activism here is how you can get involved.

For starters, you can speak up when you witness discrimination. This one seems like a no-brainer, but a lot of the time, when someone witnesses discrimination in real life it is easier to brush it off as a fluke, or something the other person did not mean to say. If you start calling this behavior out, you are more likely to start a conversation about why it might have been wrong. Almost everyone is on social media nowadays, so another easy way to start is to post about causes that matter to you. Whether I like to admit it or not, a lot of my initial awareness of political things starts with social media. This doesn’t mean that you should not do your own research after being made aware, but visibility is still important. Either start or attend informal discussions on important social issues. By promoting and participating in open dialogue, you will be able to engage in micro-activism. Focus on what companies and businesses you support, especially around grounds. Make sure to support local and ethical businesses (if you have the means to) in order to promote sustainability and use your money as a form of micro-activism.

Conclusion

Micro-activism is clear evidence that anyone has the means to get involved and create change, even through small acts. Small acts have the power to shape larger cultural and social shifts even right here at UVA. This continuous push for change, and for a better experience for students and humans, is effective. Every single individual action contributes to the collective effort for a better UVA and world.