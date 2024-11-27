The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pervasive all throughout various social media platforms, primarily TikTok and Instagram, is the concept of the “It Girl”. This archetype represents a figure of effortless allure and a lifestyle that girls online strive to attain. Instead of just an Internet identity, the “It Girl” aesthetic has become a popular goal for many. This shift, while empowering in some aspects, has also added new pressure on individuality.

With more and more people catching onto the trend, the “It Girl” has become a sort of curated formula: a combination of all the current trends and everyday routines that promise to elevate those who can recreate them. There are specific clothing items and products that mark the “It Girl”, which are usually whatever is trending at the time. As for routines, influencers post morning routines that highlight specific habits such as pilates and grabbing an iced latte before journaling or other similar things. Yet, the pursuit of such ideals often overshadows peoples’ individual qualities and past-times in a rush to embody what the Internet perceives as “perfection”.

There are hidden pitfalls to this performance that many users fail to see before throwing themselves into trying to achieve this almost unattainable persona. For one, the whole masquerade of the “It Girl” is appearing effortlessly cool and put-together, when in reality there are significant resources put into maintenance. Time, money, and plenty of energy are invested into cultivating this image. For many people who have other pressing commitments, this can lead to emotional burnout by trying to meet high standards while balancing the realities of life.

Furthermore, much of what the “It Girl” is made of relies on current trends and fads. Instead of encouraging individuals to embrace what they want or like to do, the “It Girl” comprises almost too specific guidelines on what is considered up to standard. Therefore, people who strive to fulfill being an “It Girl” feel that they must purchase certain tops or jewelry, etc to conform to Internet approval. This emphasis on a certain presentation dilutes authenticity in favor of what the public sees as perfection at the given time.

As social media continues to grow and shape cultural ideals, it looks like the idea of the “It Girl” is here to stay and continue evolving. In the meantime, stepping away from these pressures offers a chance to reclaim individuality and away from feeling the need to shape up to the Internet’s standards.