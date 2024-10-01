The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you been a victim of the first-year cough?

During the summer before my first year here, I heard horror stories about students getting sick in college. I stocked up on all the medicine I thought I would need: DayQuil, NyQuil, Tylenol, Advil. I even packed a full-fledged First-Aid kit, in case of any emergencies.

I never thought I’d have to use it though.

Within my second week at UVA, I was already a victim of whatever sickness was spreading around. Waking up with a sore throat one morning, I suddenly heard everybody in my hall coughing. Soon enough, I was the one coughing too.

Here are my tips to surviving the first-year cough and any minor sicknesses that come your way:

1. REST

Get lots and lots of rest. My biggest mistake was staying up late and trying to finish homework when I should’ve been sleeping. Being sleep deprived only made my body feel weaker. Worst case, if you feel so sick that you genuinely can’t get to class, skip it and get some more rest. Always prioritize your health first. In my head, the quicker you get better, the more time you’ll be able to bounce back even faster for school.

2. MEDICINE

Don’t be afraid of medicine like DayQuil and NyQuil. It’ll bring you temporary relief, but for long term recovery, make sure to consult a physician! The most important thing is to never mix certain medications due to dangerous side effects.

3. Staying hydrated

When sick, drink lots of water (preferably warm or room temperature water) and stay as hydrated as possible. Everyone will tell you to drink water, and it definitely helps with clearing up your throat and airways.

4. appointments

HealthyHoos! If you are worried about your health or just want to make sure you’re okay, schedule an appointment with the Student Health and Wellness Center for a checkup. I recently scheduled one for myself because I had been coughing so much, and it brought me so much relief! Since then, I have felt so much better physically with less coughing, and even mentally because I know that I am not dealing with a major illness.

If in any case, you believe you have COVID-19, always take a test. Free home tests are available by mail, or you can always make an appointment to get tested at the UVA Health Clinic!

5. Cough

Cough if you need to! I know it must feel so embarrassing to cough in class, but I have done it so many times, and it brought so much relief to my throat. Don’t try and hold it in, as it’ll likely get even worse (as I have tried). If your cough is really bad, don’t be afraid to excuse yourself and step out of class. It is likely that your teachers will not mind.

To anyone dealing with the coughs, the flu, or any other sicknesses right now, take care of yourself and prioritize your health! So many people have told me the first-year cough lasts all year, but push through and you’ll get through this! Recovering takes time.