For plant-based milk lovers, Starbucks just gave everyone some good news: plant milk will now be free of charge. It was previously normal to see the price of a drink go up a surprising amount after just a few modifications, one of them being substituting cow milk for plant milk. This was a troublesome issue for years for those with dietary restrictions, even leading to organized protests to remove the extra cost.

Starting November 7, this will be the new policy for Starbucks connoisseurs. Adding soymilk, almond milk, oat milk, or coconut milk will no longer cost extra, accommodating all lactose intolerants or vegans. This news is about more than not paying $7 for a latte; this is listening to what the customers value and fostering more inclusivity and preferences. Nowadays, more and more people are ordering their coffees without standard cow milk, which is proven by the emergence of drinks with “oat milk” in their names (thinking of the popular Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso).

Starbucks also responded to the demands of PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. PETA has been one of the most prominent organizations in the fight to remove charging for plant milk because of the negative effects that the dairy industry has on the environment. According to PETA, “dairy-based items are the leading source of carbon dioxide emissions” for Starbucks, which is in part due to the up-charge on plant milk. By lowering the barrier to plant-based milk, Starbucks is taking a meaningful step towards reducing its carbon footprint and making a more positive impact. This policy change marks a significant victory for both animal rights and climate action protesting against Starbucks, a campaign that has been going on since 2019.

This change is also in accordance with Starbucks’ commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction. Starbucks chairman Brian Niccol said, “Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours. By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milk, we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks.” Thus, the coffee chain is connecting more with its consumer base by meeting the needs of the clientele and being accommodating of health-conscious lifestyles.

With Starbucks paving the path, hopefully, other coffee chains and restaurants will follow in their footsteps, making coffee more accessible and environmentally friendly…just in time for the new holiday drink menu.