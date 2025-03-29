Spring has Sprung: 3 Ways to Romanticize College Life In The Spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

Spring is here! The sun is out longer, the flowers are blooming, and the birds are chirping. There are so many wonderful things about spring that you can use to motivate yourself through the end of the semester.

Sit on the lawn Every week, I like to look ahead on my weather app to see what the next day will look like. If it’s going to be sunny and warm, I make sure to take a picnic blanket with me the next day. I tend to have long breaks between my classes, and I usually spend those breaks inside doing schoolwork. However, when it’s nice out, the Lawn is the perfect change of scenery to get some work done. You’ll find yourself surrounded by many other members of the UVA community taking advantage of the beautiful weather; they’ll be playing instruments, throwing frisbees, and hanging out with their dogs. It’s the ideal springtime ambience! stop and smell the flowers Every spring, I get so excited when I see flowers starting to bloom. We have many blooming trees on Grounds, including dogwoods and cherry blossoms. Whenever I see a gorgeous blooming tree, I like to take a picture of it to capture its beauty. If you’re not sure where to go see some flowers, the gardens near the Lawn are a great place to look! Try a spring-themed drink Many coffee shops introduce fun new drinks in the spring that are usually fruity or floral. If you like matcha, the Pot’O’Gold Iced Matcha Latte from Peet’s Coffee (which you can get at Whisk in Gaston) and the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha from Starbucks are two fun options. If you don’t like coffee or tea, Chick-fil-A recently introduced new pineapple-dragonfruit beverages!

With that said, I hope you have a fabulous spring and a great rest of the semester!