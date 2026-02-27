Spending Spring Break On Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is short.

Because of this, I’ve made the decision to stay on campus instead of flying somewhere or planning a big trip. In some ways, being alone on campus feels rough and a little lonely, especially since my roommate will be gone. Still, I’ve been thinking about how this break could be valuable in a different way. Here are a few ideas I’ve been holding onto that might make the time feel intentional rather than empty.

Spending real time outside instead of just passing through

The weather is finally getting warmer, and I realized I haven’t actually experienced campus without rushing from one class to another. I want to walk without checking the time, sit somewhere simply because it feels peaceful, and notice how different everything feels when it’s quiet. There’s something comforting about being surrounded by familiar buildings and open spaces without the usual pressure attached to them. Maybe staying here will allow me to see campus as more than just a place of deadlines.

Reading for myself

During the semester, reading often feels tied to expectations and assignments. Over break, I want to pick up something just because I’m curious and let myself move through it slowly. Maybe I’ll sit by a window, or outside if it’s warm enough, and let reading feel calming instead of productive. I want to remember what it feels like to read without highlighting, without note-taking, without thinking about what might be on an exam.

Reaching out to people I care about in a more meaningful way

When school gets busy, conversations with family and friends turn into quick updates squeezed between responsibilities. I want to actually call them and talk without watching the clock. If possible, I might visit friends near Virginia or the D.C. area, not for anything extravagant, but simply to spend time together. Even small moments of connection can make the week feel less isolating.

Gentle Academic Studying

I don’t want break to turn into another week of pressure, but I do think reviewing notes, organizing materials, and maybe reading slightly ahead will help me return feeling steadier. It’s less about trying to get ahead and more about reducing future stress. A small reset now might make the second half of the semester feel more manageable.

Resting without feeling guilty about it

Sleeping in, sitting with my thoughts, maybe even allowing myself to feel a little bored. Some days that might mean journaling or reflecting, and other days it might mean going on my phone and mindlessly scrolling without judging myself for it. Whatever feels best in the moment without worrying much.