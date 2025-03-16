Run, Don’t Walk Away from Influencers: Tips For Consuming Less And Saving More

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Influencers and advertisements are everywhere. The typical content we consume every day on social media, such as lifestyle vlogs and “get ready with me” videos, are filled with seamless brand deals and product placements.

Influencers try to convince us that we need a life-changing hair oil, skin serum, or outfit just because they claimed it did wonders for them. However, they are most likely being paid to promote these products so that we, as the viewers, can give them money.

All that we get as a result is accumulating clutter in our homes, like unopened bottles of skin toner or a t-shirt you impulsively bought that you’ve maybe worn once. Here are some tips for changing how you approach promoted products on TikTok and Instagram that can help you with your consumption habits.

1. before going on a shopping spree,

clean out your closet

Since it’s springtime now, the opportunity is here to do some spring cleaning. I like to clean out my closet by taking out my clothes pile by pile and organizing them on my bedroom floor by putting them in “keep” or “give away” piles.

Sometimes, we buy so many clothes that we forget what we actually own. There have been several instances where I’ve gone through my closet and found a cute top that I completely forgot I even owned. It’s like finding a whole new wardrobe within your existing wardrobe!

If you find some clothing items you no longer want, you can donate them, sell them, or swap them with your friends. Before you decide you need more clothes, make room for them first, and make sure you don’t already own something similar to what you were planning on buying.

2. choose timeless and versatile over

trendy and low-quality

A common influencer trap is that they promote fashion microtrends that will be over before you know it. Before giving in to a trend, consider if you even like it to begin with; you may see an outfit that looks good on someone else, but does it suit your personal taste?

Also, many niche fashion trends come from fast fashion producers, which typically means the clothing will be low-quality and made in unethical conditions. Remember to think about where your clothes are coming from and where your money is going. I like to think about the practicality and versatility of my clothes; the more outfits I can mix and match with one top, the better.

3. wait until you run out of a cosmetic

product before you buy a new one

Skincare and makeup products are inescapable online; you watch one “get ready with me” video and you become exposed to several skin products that influencers swear have changed their lives.

However, you should really not be taking skincare advice, especially for acne, from anyone who is not a licensed professional. We all have different skin types and sensitivities to different products. Just because an acne cream allegedly worked for one influencer does not mean you have to spend money on it, too. It’s much more valuable and healthier for your skin to find a skincare routine that is right for you.

The circumstances are similar for makeup; it’s so easy to be influenced online and impulsively buy the hottest new lip colors or highlighters. But if you’ve fallen into these cosmetic product traps before (like I have), you may have found yourself with three different toners, five lip glosses, and two tinted moisturizers, all of which you’ve barely used.

Instead of immediately buying a new cosmetic product you see online, remind yourself that you most likely already have a product like it that you’ve hardly touched. It’s less wasteful to wait until your products run out before you buy a new one, and you’ll accumulate less clutter on your vanity.