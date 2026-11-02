Romanticizing Your Transition to Fall: Advice from a 3rd Year at UVA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you noticed the temperature dropping? Well, I sure have, and I’m processing this change in the weather as the gradual or should I say sudden transition to Fall or Autumn, as some may call it. With the majority of us back on campus and already knee-deep in work, projects, and exam prep, there’s little to no room to plan out this transition to the hues of brown, orange, and yellow. To help romanticize this transition, I’m gonna discuss some tips and recommendations to make this Fall your best one yet!

Fall Closet Staples

First things first, it’s time to revamp that closet to get ready for the slight (or should I say sudden) drop in temperature.

I’m not sure where you are, but here on the East Coast, temperatures can drop very quickly, especially in September, when the end of summer heat can quickly switch to the likes of a chilly morning in October. So for my East Coast girls, it’s time to put those sweaters and boots at the forefront of your closet. Personally, a staple that I love to layer or pair outfits with is a brown leather jacket, as it not only complements the essence of fall, but it keeps you warm, creating a chic yet cozy look no matter how you style it. You can find some good ones from retailers such as Princess Polly or Nordstorm, but if you’re looking for something more cost-effective Depop is an amazing site to use. Now if you’re looking for a pop of color for your closet, I’d recommend adding burgundy to your line-up. Recently, I got a bag from Charles and Keith in that same color, and I’ve gotten lots of compliments from friends and peers about how the deep reddish brown adds contrast to all my outfits. Lastly, a staple for your closet is a pair of boots, regardless if their Uggs or Doc Martens; a comfy yet durable boot will do you wonders once it’s too cold to wear sandals and slides every day (I’m guilty of that one.) For reference, these are the kind of boots that I have, just in case you need some pictures to cross-reference. Of course, these are just my opinions and recommendations, but I hope this helps in finding your signature style for the upcoming season.

Alima Sillah

Alima Sillah

Organizing Yourself

Moving on, let’s update that calendar/agenda to fit the theme of cozy nights in and a warm cup of tea (yeah, that’s right, tea, not coffee) in hand. As I mentioned earlier, I’ve been loving the colors of burgundy and brown, so much so that I even got a planner at the beginning of the semester that pairs perfectly with my bag. It may seem silly, but I genuinely enjoy coordinating my workspace and organizers, as it’s not only pleasing to the eye, but it motivates me to use these tools to my full potential. I have both a physical and an online agenda, using the physical one to write out immediate reminders and tasks, and the online one to plan out my week.

To help personalize either of these, I recommend finding a theme or background on Pinterest that you love to set as your backdrop for the season, and have fun with this. Add fun widgets and images that cheer you up or meaningful quotes and reminders that keep you grounded; also feel free to adjust them as much or as little as you’d like.

Remember, this is for your enjoyment and for your eyes only, so create a space where you can feel productive and organized. For reference, here’s an image of my Notion dashboard with a pink theme, but in contrast with my MacBook background, it’s a warm orange. This just goes to show that you don’t have to stick to a uniform theme, but play around until you find the right fit for your agenda or organizer.

Going Out

Continuing on the theme of Fall, there’s no better way to romanticize than partaking in fall festivals and events wherever you are; regardless of whether you’re in a big city or small town, there’s always some community-based event you could go to. In Charlottesville, a town very close to Shenandoah that hosts numerous orchards and farms, there are various fall festivals and events to attend from September to November. To find out more about where these events may be happening, look on search engines to see if your city or town has its own official website, which many do. Usually there’s a list of events or resource databases that can get you in touch with the right people or social handles to know when events like these occur, so make sure you’re staying in the loop! Personally, my friends and I are planning a cute fall photoshoot at Carter’s Mountain, a local and student favorite in Charlottesville, in the near future, and I’m excited to plan a cute outfit for it.

Networking/Planning

Now circling back to the productive side, send that text, write that email, or even call that one person or organization you’ve been putting off. With a new season on the way, there’s no need to put off opportunities and relationships that could open the door to various paths and individuals that can help you in your career or hobby of interest. Recently, I signed up for a career event where various graduate school programs, ranging from law to medicine, are coming together to present to prospective undergraduates who may be interested in applying. Opportunities like these are perfect for talking to those in your field of interest, as they can give you crucial information that many websites or forums may lack. If you’re more of a one-on-one person, I’d recommend having a coffee chat with that one faculty member or professor that you’d like to converse with more deeply. This not only creates a profile for yourself among hundreds of other students, but it gives you center stage to ask the deeper questions that may seem off-topic during lectures. You have to remember that time waits for no one, so begin by identifying or narrowing down that person or organization you’d like to talk to, and take those first steps toward endless opportunities.

Alima Sillah

Alima Sillah

Alima Isatu SIllah

Final Remarks

As we’ve gone through all of the various ways to revamp your life before Fall arrives, it’s important to note that all of this is optional. Though I like to stay on top of my agenda and ensure I’m vigilant about my social and emotional self, I realize that every person has their own spin on adhering to change and growth, so find that balance this season. You can be as open or closed about it as you like, but make sure you’re in tune with yourself, as it can get very overwhelming when your internal self is at odds with your environment. Pick up habits such as journaling, scrapbooking, yoga, or movie-watching to help with any stress you may feel, and as always, be kind to yourself; there’s only one of you, and you want to shower them with as much love and care as possible. I hope some of my suggestions find their way into your daily routines, and that you enjoy the transition to fall.