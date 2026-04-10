Nostalgia in the Spring: POV of a 4th Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As warm weather on the grounds has finally arrived, seeing everyone spend time on the Lawn surrounded by the people they love has been so lovely, making me feel extremely nostalgic for the moments I am currently living in. As a 4th year, every moment I now spend on Grounds with my friends and peers feels sad, especially now, with only a few weeks left in the semester.

I remember when I first came to UVA, I was a 3rd-year transfer, and I didn’t know anyone, so inevitably, I was afraid that that was how the rest of my time here would be like. Thankfully, I was wrong, and I was able to find amazing people to surround myself with. Lately, I have been spending a lot of time on the Lawn, talking, playing games, and taking in the last month or so I have left in Charlottesville.

It’s such a bittersweet, and even scary, feeling. I know that the friendships and bonds I’ve made will last if they are meant to, but it stings knowing that even the people I wasn’t able to get close with won’t be around for me to talk to. It almost feels overdramatic, but all the 4th years I know feel the same way. Such a strange feeling.

For my last year, I decided to say yes to everything. Every random outing, every library study session, and every side quest, and I am so eternally grateful that I decided to do this because the majority of these moments are the ones I know I’ll be reminiscing on in a couple of years (or probably even months). Any opportunity I get to do something I most likely won’t get another chance to do, I make sure to jump on it.

This past weekend, I had a family friend who was deciding between UVA and T*ch as an incoming first year, and I’m proud to say she chose UVA (yay!!). When I asked her what made her decision, she said it was because she saw the community I had created for myself from friends to classmates, and she was able to see herself making that for herself. Hearing that only made me more grateful for what I have here, and knowing that people outside of this space can see that it is so beautiful.

Looking back, I only feel appreciation for everything I’ve had the chance to experience. From silly side quests to late nights in Shannon, I’m so happy that I decided to come here. The only regret I have is not branching out earlier. I threw myself into everything I could my first year/semester here, but was too shy to go out of my way for every little thing. Of course, I’ve gotten over that, but if I had the chance to go back and give myself or any incoming UVA student advice, it would be to DO EVERYTHING! Even if you feel tired or lazy, show up for people and don’t take your time here for granted. If you’re in your early years in college, maybe it won’t make as much of a difference for you, but you’ll certainly circle back to this feeling again.

How lucky am I to have found a place worth missing this much :’)