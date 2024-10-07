The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing that anyone knows about me, it’s that I have a million playlists. I have everything from unrequited love to throwbacks to party mixes, but my favorite genre of music always goes back to songs that make my heart shatter into pieces. That’s why, with cold weather and seasonal depression coming soon, I thought I would share some of my all-time favorite heart-shattering songs for any kind of situation.

“Let You Break My Heart Again” – Laufey, Philharmonia Orchestra

Of course, I had to start with Laufey, her music is simply too perfect for a sad girl fall for me to just leave it out. This is a heartbreaking song, which seems fitting for the gloomy weather. Although people are saying it’s cuffing season, it also equally seems to be a breakup season this year.

“Bags” – Clairo

The most perfect fall song!! It’s BAGS season!!!! Literally the most heart-wrenching fall song known to man, I will take nothing else as an answer.

“Heavy Heart” – RIO

This is a part of the soundtrack for the show Nevertheless. Even though the show was definitely not my favorite, this song makes me feel like I should be staring out of the window during a long car ride and pretending I’m in a sad music video.

“Falling Behind” – Laufey

The ultimate single-girl anthem. Especially during what people call “cuffing season,” watching your friends get into relationships can easily make you feel like you’re falling behind and Laufey does an amazing job putting those feelings into words, as always.

“Picture You” – Chappell Roan

I love listening to this song when it’s raining and since the last week or so was pretty rainy with the hurricane passing by Charlottesville, I had it playing quite a lot.

“Flowerpot” – AleX Chu

If anyone has watched the show, True Beauty, you may know this song all too well. It’s about not being able to express your feelings for someone and simply watching them from afar. This song always hits harder in colder weather and with that coming up, it’s a perfect song to add to your fall playlist!