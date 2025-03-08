Navigating UVA’s Recent Incidents Through A Psychological And Legal Lens

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The past week (2/23-3/2) was a lot.

Two major safety alerts in one week can make anyone feel uneasy, especially when they happen so close to home. On Tuesday morning, a fugitive near Grounds led to a campus-wide lockdown. Then, on Thursday evening, a stabbing incident near UVA’s Alumni Hall brought another shelter-in-place order.

For many in the UVA community, these incidents did more than disrupt routines—they reignited a lingering anxiety rooted in a deeper wound. Just over two years ago, on November 13, 2022, three UVA football players lost their lives in a shooting, shaking the community to its core. The emotional scars left by that tragedy are still healing, and last week’s alerts reopened them for some.

We’re all still processing what this means for our safety and sense of security. It’s normal to feel shaken, but it’s also important to understand the bigger picture: how these events impact us psychologically and what legal measures are in place to protect us. Let’s unpack it all so we can process and move forward together.

What’s been happening on Grounds?

UVA has always felt like a safe space—a place where late-night library sessions, walks down the Corner, and strolls through the Lawn are part of daily life. But this week, two incidents shook that feeling of ease.

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025 , a fugitive named Nyeem Hill fled from police near Ivy Road, leading to a campus-wide lockdown. The shelter-in-place alert was issued quickly at around 9 a.m., reminding us how quickly things can change. The search expanded to Central Grounds, where many classes are held, and then, he managed to flee the area.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025 , a stabbing occurred near 100 Emmet St. South. UVA issued another shelter-in-place order. The suspect, Edward Conlin Lee, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. The victim, who is unaffiliated with UVA, was critically injured.

Both incidents were isolated and resolved eventually, but the fear they triggered was very real. In both cases, UVA’s emergency alert system was active, keeping the community informed and safe. But for many students, the emotional impact didn’t end when the alerts did.

The psychology of safety alerts

If you felt anxious or a rush of adrenaline after receiving alerts such as “Active Attacker…RUN HIDE FIGHT”, you’re not alone. Especially in the midst of midterm season, many students faced disrupted schedules, exam postponement, and overall an increase in stress levels. Psychologists explain that safety threats in familiar environments—like Grounds—can feel particularly intense because they challenge our sense of control.

Our brains crave predictability. When safety is disrupted in familiar spaces, like on a college campus, it triggers anxiety and a heightened sense of vulnerability. That’s why a sudden alert can leave you feeling on edge for hours—or even days. Feeling on edge is completely valid. It’s how your brain processes unexpected threats. These feelings can be even more intense for those who were on Grounds during the 2022 shooting. Psychologists call this “triggered trauma”—when a current event brings back emotional reactions associated with a past trauma. It’s common, and it’s normal. But it’s also essential to find healthy ways to cope with that anxiety. Here are some tips:

Acknowledge Your Feelings: It’s okay not to feel okay. Recognize your emotions instead of brushing them off.

Connect with Others: Reach out to your friends, roommates, or family members. Sharing your feelings can reduce that anxiety and help you feel less alone in these feelings.

Use UVA’s Mental Health Resources: Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and TimelyCare offer emergency appointment sessions and 24/7 on-demand care.

the legal side

In the aftermath of the 2022 shooting, UVA has taken steps to enhance campus safety and transparency. The university is legally obligated under the Clery Act to promptly inform the community about potential threats. This federal law mandates that institutions disclose information about crimes on and near campus to promote preparedness.

UVA’s response this week was an example of how the Clery Act is supposed to work: they sent out alerts immediately and provided updates as the situations unfolded. They also provided students and faculty with the “all clear” once the threats were resolved. However, some were still disappointed with the lack of details given during the emergencies.

Following the 2022 tragedy, UVA commissioned an external review of its safety protocols. The findings from this review are scheduled for release in mid-March 2025, aiming to provide insights into the university’s response and areas for improvement. Additionally, in response to this incident, UVA reached a $9 million settlement with the victims’ families, reflecting a commitment to accountability and support for those affected.

In Thursday’s case, the suspect was arrested and charged, ensuring the legal system takes its course. And while neither the suspect nor the victim was connected to UVA, the incident still happened on Grounds around students. It’s a reminder that knowing how to respond is just as important as knowing what’s happening.

Staying safe, staying calm

Growing up in today’s world, I understand the lingering anxiety that comes with attending school. After experiencing multiple lockdowns in high school and seeing news headlines all too frequently, it’s hard to feel completely safe. This is especially true for college students who are hours away from home and the comfort it provides. With this, it’s important to implement safety strategies that extend beyond just knowing where the Blue Light phones are (although that’s important, too). Here are some practical steps you can take:

Download the UVA Ready App: This app provides real-time alerts, safety resources, and emergency contacts. It’s a great tool to have on your phone.

Familiarize Yourself with Safe Locations: Know which buildings are accessible 24/7 and where to find resources such as people or spots.

Trust Your Instincts: If something feels off, it probably is. Don’t hesitate to call 911 or the UVA Police.

Use Safety Services: Take advantage of the late-night rides (UTS OnDemand) and walking escorts (Safe Walk) on Grounds. They’re there to keep you safe.

Take Care of Your Mental Health: Stress and anxiety are expected after safety scares! Reach out to CAPS or lean on your support system if you’re feeling overwhelmed. These feelings shouldn’t consume you and definitely shouldn’t get in the way of your daily activities as a college student.

Moving forward

One of the hardest parts of incidents like these is finding the balance between vigilance and finding peace of mind. But it is possible.

Remember: feeling shaken is a normal reaction to abnormal events. It doesn’t mean you’re overreacting or too sensitive. The important thing is to take proactive steps to feel safer, reach out for support when you need it, and remember that you’re not alone. These things may feel obvious, but it’s a crucial reminder to keep yourself in check because it can be easy to become desensitized to the overload of negative news.

This past week was tough, but our community is tougher. By staying informed, supporting each other, and using the resources available, we can navigate these challenges with confidence and resilience.

Stay safe, stay smart and remember—you’re not alone. 💙🧡