My Thoughts on Sorority Rush

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Experience with rush

Coming to college, I thought there was no way that I would ever rush a sorority. The obnoxious rush videos I watched from girls online and the horror stories I had heard from my friends at home about the process all convinced me that sorority life was not a good fit for me. I thought that the whole process was artificial and ultimately led most girls to question their self-worth rather than find a true sense of belonging and support, as the organizations are meant to provide.

However, after being a UVA student for only a couple of weeks, I started to consider it. Most of my friends were planning to rush, and I decided that I would never know if it truly wasn’t the fit for me if I didn’t at least try. So, I signed up with the belief that if I came into rush with low expectations, and it didn’t work out for me, I would be less disappointed.

Once rush finally began, I soon realized how easily one can get caught up in the process without even realizing it. Whenever I failed to engage in interesting or meaningful conversation with a girl rushing me, I began to question my social skills and how others perceived me. I obsessed over which houses I felt most connected to and constantly compared my experiences with my friends’. This habit of constant comparison was detrimental to my self-esteem, overwhelming me with intense anxiety and disappointment.

When I was eventually dropped by all of my favorite houses, I severely doubted my self-worth. I decided to drop out of rush, feeling like a serious failure. Although I initially planned not to let any unfortunate outcomes from this process majorly set me back, I discovered that it is impossible to prevent the feelings of severe discontent that result from being dropped. I cried for days, not only upset with how the process turned out for me, but also upset with myself for letting it get to my head to the extent that it did.

Overcoming My Disappointment

With time, I was able to better process what had happened to me. I was connected with a group of girls who also dropped rush for similar reasons, and we all bonded over our shared experiences and emotions. This helped me to realize how little your experience with rush or being in a sorority reflects your true self. Being dropped from a house is not a reflection of your worth; it is instead a result of many other insignificant factors related to how the rush process is organized.

I also came to discover that there is so much more to my experience at UVA and to life in general outside of being involved in Greek Life. I already have a supportive group of friends at school and am involved in a variety of other clubs/organizations that could give me a similar sense of purpose and belonging that I was searching for in a sorority. Also, dropping out of rush as a first year does not completely prevent you from joining a sorority in the future. There is still the possibility of continuous open bidding or even rushing again second year if you decide to give it another shot.

Final thoughts

A few weeks after the initial disappointment from rush, I ultimately received a bid from one of my original favorite sororities through their continuous open bidding process. I gratefully accepted this bid, happy that the overwhelming process is finally over. Although I was overly excited to have the opportunity to join this sorority, I recognized that even if this opportunity did not arise, I could still find purpose without being in Greek Life. I know it sounds cliche, but I genuinely believe that when it comes to sorority rush, everything happens for a reason. You will end up where you are meant to be, even if it is not the most satisfying process and even if that means not being in a sorority at all!

Even though my experience with rush was quite the rollercoaster of emotions, I am eternally grateful that it eventually worked out for me in the end. At the same time, I also know that if I had not joined a sorority, I would have found other ways to thrive socially in college. Everyone has a unique experience with rush, and there is not one experience that is “good” or “right.”

Reflecting on my personal experience, my original thoughts on rush still hold only partially. I can confirm that the process can cause many girls to doubt themselves; however, I do not think this is a direct result of the sororities themselves. I now believe that sororities can provide many girls with positive feelings of belonging and meaning, but I also know that they are not the only source to find such things. Everyone will eventually find their place in college, whether that means being in a sorority/fraternity or not.