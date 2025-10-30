My Favorite Ways To Take a Break During Midterm Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With midterms once again upon us, it’s important to remember that we need to take care of ourselves just as much as we need to take care of our grades. Here are some easy ways to take a quick break from studying:

1. Go for a walk

Sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself while studying is to get up and move around. Even if it’s only for 10 minutes, getting outside for a bit, soaking up some sunlight, and breathing fresh air does wonders for my stress levels.

When I go for walks between study sessions, I feel refreshed and re-motivated when I sit back down and lock in. You can further enhance your walk by going to The Corner and getting yourself some coffee or a treat!

2. Motivate yourself with a prize

While we’re on the topic of treats, another way I take breaks while studying is by telling myself that if I get to a certain point in my work, I can go get a sweet treat and relax while I eat it.

This works best for me when I am studying in Starbucks: I lock in for a bit and then buy myself a bakery item of some sort as a reward. Your prize doesn’t have to be edible, but telling yourself that you’ll do or get something fun during your break both motivates you to work and also later gives you a chance to relax.

3. Take a nap

Sleep is so important, but let’s be honest, most college students aren’t getting enough of it, especially during exam season.

When I get to a point in my studying that I can barely keep my eyes open or focus on what I’m doing, my reviewing is no longer beneficial. Taking a nap gives my brain and my body a bit of a break, and I always wake up feeling refreshed and refocused.

4. Do an activity you enjoy

Whether it’s sports, art, or something else, setting aside time to do something you genuinely like to do will boost your mood. For me, it’s reading. I try to set aside at least 20 minutes a day just to relax and read for fun, and during exam season it’s no different.

I am very intentional with planning time to do my hobbies, and you should be too! Your hobbies can help to calm your mind and give you something fun to do in the midst of exams.

5. socialize!

One of my favorite ways to take a break is to spend time with my friends. Being around other people is so beneficial to your mental wellbeing, especially during exam season when we’ve all locked ourselves in the libraries at all hours of the day. It can be really easy to become so focused on studying that we forget to feed our social lives, but it’s important to allow yourself to have breaks and spend time with the people you care about. Doing so will make you feel better after long hours of stress and studying.

A closing note:

Good luck to everyone taking midterms this week! Be sure to take care of yourself and take breaks!!