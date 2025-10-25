More Than a Meal: How Food Assist is Changing UVA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, the dining hall is definitely hit or miss. Some days you get lucky with a good meal; other days, Bodo’s on the Corner, Food Truck Fridays, and late-night DEN eats at Gaston will save the day.

Food is at the heart of UVA life—it’s how we debrief after long days, recharge between classes, and celebrate the little things. But for some students, that everyday comfort of enjoying a meal is much harder to come by. Food insecurity on Grounds is a real, often overlooked struggle that quietly shapes how hundreds of Hoos study, socialize, and make it through the day.

Food Assist at UVA

That’s exactly where Food Assist steps in. This student-led organization is on a mission to bridge the gap between food waste and food insecurity at UVA, ensuring that no student has to wonder where their next meal will come from. Whether it’s sharing meal swipes, organizing donation drives, or recovering leftover meals, Food Assist turns awareness into action, helping foster a community where every student has access to nourishing, reliable food.

Some say that UVA basically runs on Bodo’s Bagels, but have you ever wondered what happens to the bagels left behind at the end of the day? That’s where Food Assist members come in. Each week student volunteers recover extra bagels from Bodo’s, along with trays of food from Darden School of Business, to restock the Newcomb and Cavalier Pantries across grounds. Partnering with UVA Dine, UVA Sustainability, and Student Health & Wellness, Food Assist, is building a more sustainable food system—redistributing meals, reducing waste, and offering more nutritious options. Through small, but meaningful, efforts, Food Assist highlights that the mission extends far beyond the dining halls—it is about embracing connection and ensuring that every student feels supported, seen, and nourished.

While it may not always be visible, food insecurity is closer and more common than you think. Joining the fight against food insecurity can start small.

Be mindful of food waste, check in on your friends, and donating meal swipes when you have the chance all work to make a tangible difference on Grounds. With organizations like Food Assist, little moments of compassion and awareness can help foster a UVA environment where every student has access to the food and resources they need to thrive. Whether that is through volunteering, donating, or spreading awareness, you can make a difference.

No student should have to wonder when or where their next meal will come from; food is a human right, not a privilege.

Interested in getting involved? Follow https://www.instagram.com/foodassistuva/ on Instagram to learn more about volunteering opportunities, upcoming events, and ways to support the fight against food insecurity at UVA.