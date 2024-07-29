How To Avoid Common Freshman Year Mistakes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a girl who just finished her first year at UVA, I feel highly qualified to tell you what to avoid doing in your freshman year of college. Learn from my mistakes. And those of others.

Mistake #1: Being that person

Don’t be that person that everybody has to take care of at parties, it’s not cute! First impressions count, and you don’t want to get a bad rap from the get-go. It’s important to know your limits and pace yourself, especially if it’s your first time entering the party scene.

Mistake #2: Not planning your time

Everyone claims you will have so much free time in college, but use it wisely, time block your schedule rather than having a long-winded to-do list with no built-in time to complete said tasks. If you do this, you will save yourself the overwhelming feeling of being swamped with work because you didn’t budget correctly. Plan out your time!

Mistake #3: Staying in your dorm

Get outside! It will feel intimidating going to a new place but the only way to meet new people is to put yourself out there! There’s so much to do, so much to see, and so many cool new people to meet at university. Not to mention, you don’t have to ask your parents to go out nor abide by a curfew. Take advantage of your newfound freedom and independence.

Mistake #4: Not Branching Out

Try new things! There are so many opportunities to explore at college, don’t feel limited to only doing things that are catered to your major or desired career path. Explore your niche interests. Take up a new sport or hobby. You are unlikely to have the same resources and opportunities to explore different interests after you graduate.

You are now successfully equipped with the tools to smash your freshman year of college, good luck!