Getting Involved This Election Season: My How & Why

Although I did attend an early interest meeting with my roommate, serious involvement in political clubs was not something I was particularly drawn to in my first year of college. As a computer science major, I did not consider it aligned with my professional interests and, truthfully, had fears of such an affiliation placing a label on myself to future employers. There was no doubt in my mind that I cared about certain issues and wanted to contribute to the cause, but I was cowardly in my pursuit of opportunities. Until a presidential election kicked my butt into gear.

A presidential election is a critical time for political advocacy. Especially when it is as contentious and unpredictable as this one. With the possibility of electing the first woman, who is also a person of color, into the White House on the table, this was not a semester in which I intend to allow my free time to go to waste. Becoming a dues-paying member of a political club on campus provides me with opportunities to meet new, like-minded individuals while advocating for what I believe in. With events to canvas and participate in phone banking, as well as initiatives to register voters, participating in this club has allowed me to take an active role in advocacy. While liking hilarious tweets about the debate or reposting campaign content is fun and easy, involvement in procuring tangible change is invaluable.

Just yesterday I completed my first big step towards making a more active contribution to the outcome of this election season. Two other girls and I navigated the neighborhoods of Charlottesville, following a map to lead us to the next house, the next prospective voter. It was sweltering hot, and I chose to wear long sleeves, a poor decision that surely tainted some of my credibility. We went door to door, providing people with information and literature on candidates as well as discussing their plans for voting. Though these conversations tended to be brief, knowing that you could be the difference between them filling out a ballot or completely disregarding November 5th was empowering.

When we were walking back to the car, there was a man who asked what we were handing out, and we told him we were talking to people about voting and the different candidates for office. He informed us that he had not once, in his 65 years of life, ever voted. It was somewhat shocking to hear that the civic duty I participated so proudly in last November could be neglected in such a way. But when we talked and encouraged him to go to the polls, he was completely willing to listen. And he told us he would vote for this first time in November, not for himself but for us. This poignant encounter served as a reminder for why it is so important to vote and be an active participant in the civic process. If not for yourself, vote for others.

To have the empathy and compassion to ignore the culture of individualism and selfishness that our capitalist system champions is not always an easy feat. But it is for the improvement of society that we must come together to embrace our fellow Americans from every walk of life and vote with them in mind. It is a privilege to be able to uplift others through this civic process, and it should not be taken for granted.

With this in mind, if you are not yet registered to vote I highly encourage registering today by going to this website: www.usa.gov/register-to-vote. If you have not yet made a plan to vote, look into mail-in and early voting and talk with friends and family. Arranging a carpool group or educating others about more accessible ways to vote is an awesome way to make a contribution. If you are unsure who you intend to vote for this November, just looking at a candidate’s website is a fantastic way to start. Exercise your right to vote, whether you live in a swing state or not!

Regardless of who you are voting for or what your major is, it is vital that America’s youth are engaged in politics. For the betterment of yourself, but also that of society as a whole. So look into getting engaged in campus organizations like I did, or even just tell your friends about the upcoming election and what is at stake. Every effort counts.