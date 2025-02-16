The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone is all too familiar with the depressing dread that takes over from January to March. Days are short and cold, but the dreary winter feels never ending. While you’re cooped up inside and still getting back into the swing of school after a long break, it’s easy to lose motivation. Following this advice can make these few months just a little bit easy.

Bundle up and get cold

Although an hour walking in the cold is nowhere near as appealing as a stroll in the summer, getting outside in the winter can still be fun and refreshing. The cold air, though sharp, is invigorating and will definitely wake you up. Stretching your legs and getting sun, instead of relying on fluorescent dorm lights, will benefit your mind and body. Find a friend who is willing to bear the cold, or put on your headphones and favorite playlist, then get outside! A thirty minute walk around grounds, or walking to your favorite coffee shop to study, can break up the monotony of your day, or week. If snow is in the forecast, take advantage of it! Have an impromptu snowball fight or try and make a sled out of whatever is laying around your apartment. Changing your mindset and forcing time outside, despite the weather, can be a great way to get through the winter lull.

Romanticize the season

Although the perks of the summer might be easier to find, winter is severely underrated. Cold weather is the perfect excuse for staying in all day, wrapped in a cozy blanket with a good book or movie. A nice pair of pajamas and a hot tea is the perfect way to spend an evening when surrounded by friends. Turn on the yule log and bake some winter-themed desserts that would beat ice cream any day of the week. Try making homemade hot chocolate, spiced cider, or even attempting a new soup recipe to embrace the warmth of the season. Winter is also the best time to slow down and appreciate the little things—watch the snow outside your window, write letters to friends, or light a candle and listen to music as you unwind for the night. Instead of seeing winter as something to endure, lean into its charm and make the most of these cozy months

Pick up new hobbies

While you’re in the warmth of your room, take this time to indulge in some new hobbies or guilty pleasures. Finding a tutorial that teaches you to knit, bake, or play an instrument has never been easier with TikTok. If that seems too intimidating, work through your to-be-read pile or watch that movie you have been waiting to see. Keep a journal of your favorites as you watch and read! It’s easy to promise yourself to try something new, but the dead of winter is the time to finally start.

Decorate your space

Since you’ll be spending the majority of your time in your house or bedroom, make it your own! Move your furniture around, get a new bedspread, or do some DIYs. Decorating your room can be as easy as hanging up some pictures or making a garland to put along your window. Fill your space with all of your favorite things from candles to posters and really make it a place you enjoy! The perfect setting is always comfortable and relaxing.

Make plans to look forward to

Although the warmer months may feel far away, setting plans for brighter days can help push you through the dreary winter. Having something exciting on the horizon—whether it’s a weekend getaway, a concert, or even just a fun night out—can make a huge difference in staying motivated. Make a list of things you’ve always wanted to do but never found the time for. Go visit your friend at another college, research new hikes, or start planning a dream spring break trip, even if it’s just a short road trip. Not all plans need to be extravagant. Organize an outdoor movie night, plan a picnic with friends, or just make the Pinterest Mood board.. Text your friends, set dates, and make things official—having something fun on your calendar can act as a reward for your hard work and give you the extra push to get through the semester.