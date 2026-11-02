How Fast Fashion harms YOU!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween right around the corner and the bank account of a typical broke college student, I’ve found my options limited.

So what’s the most accessible option? SHEIN, Temu, Amazon knockoffs, the places selling the most for the least.

All of these fast fashion sellers cause obvious harm; many of them employ workers for very little in dangerous conditions, copy designs from original artists, and produce tons and tons of waste every year. However, sometimes these issues seem so far away that people don’t think twice before clicking buy. But how does purchasing fast fashion directly affect you?

Increased consumption

Fast fashion often focuses on fads and short-lived trends users see on social media platforms such as TikTok. Think back to the trend of sweater vests and fluorescent fuchsia in 2020, and the already-dying revival of 2016 chokers and army green bomber jackets in 2026. Most of the pieces you are buying off of these fast fashion platforms are mimicking trends that are soon going to burn out and die off. Therefore, you are spending money on pieces that you won’t be wearing for long.

Not to mention, getting pieces for super cheap can be a dopamine hit similar to scrolling on social media. Purchasing items at super low prices can become addictive and lead you to buy more. And with new items being added every day, there’s always something new to captivate consumers.

Harmful Chemicals

Many products from international fast fashion brands don’t have the same safety regulations and prevention measures in place during production, or brands don’t follow safety regulations in private to spend less on production and materials. While this may make the denim skirt you’ve been eyeing cheaper than any other business, the chemicals woven into the material are dangerous.

For example, the University of Toronto reported that 1 in 5 items they purchased from SHEIN had dangerously high levels of lead. High lead exposure can lead to organ failure, reproductive issues, and increase your chance of heart disease. In addition, for products to retain vibrant pigmentation at a low cost, chemicals such as lead, mercury, and even some carcinogens are used to achieve the perfect color for a product. These are just a few of the chemicals used by fast fashion brands to produce desirable results for an appealingly low price. When you wear these products, not only are the chemicals coming in direct contact with your skin, but they can rub off and transfer to other clothes when put in the washer. Is that $8 skirt still worth it?

Poor Materials = Short Shelf Life

Whether it’s unhemmed seams or plastic-looking material, it’s no secret that products from fast fashion brands are poorly made. The lack of time and quality results in flawed merchandise that will not last long in your closet. While you may think you’re saving money by buying a $5 tank top from SHEIN, if you got a higher-quality piece at a higher price, it would have lasted longer. Not to mention, in the long run it can even be cheaper because you won’t have to keep replacing it every other month.

Ill-Fitted Pieces

Many fast fashion pieces are produced quickly, and to reach a wider audience, they are often not designed to fit people properly. Don’t be deceived by positive reviews in the comments; often, users who leave a positive comment on a product may later receive benefits or sales from the company. Not to mention, photos can often be edited, and clothing pieces cinched in with clips out of view from the camera. I know I’ve had my fair share of catfished pieces.

Fade Fast Fashion

Ultimately, purchasing fast fashion can be harmful to you and your wallet. While you may think you’re making wise spending choices, you are actually purchasing MORE. Not to mention, even if these fast fashion companies didn’t directly affect you, by purchasing from and supporting these brands, you are fueling poor employment practices and pollution problems worldwide. So for your sake and our society, let’s ditch fast fashion.