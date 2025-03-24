Here Is Your Sign To Bring Your Wii Out of Retirement 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

College can be stressful and exhausting, but it can also be a blast. Recently my roommates and I have brought a new de-stressing and fun item into our lives: an old Wii.

If you’re a big gamer, or if you haven’t played a game on a console since Just Dance in 2012, a Wii can be a lot of fun for you and your friends.

If You Haven’t Ever Touched a Console

The Mario Games are so much fun and pretty easy for beginners! I have always been pretty bad at video games, but I have seriously improved since I started playing Super Mario Bros on our Wii in my apartment. The game might rile you up a bit, but it can be a great way to end a stressful day. Mario Kart is also a personal favorite of mine. It is great for some healthy competition between you and your roommates, and it’s a fun game to play with guests. It is fast and easy (unless you are on Rainbow Road), which makes it great for those who aren’t the biggest gamers but wanna get in on the fun.

Bring All of Your Childhood Favorites

Out

Whether the game is Just Dance, which was massively popular, or something more obscure like my personal favorite game: “Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Snow Princess,” bringing out your favorite games from when you were young is a great way to make the Wii a great experience for you and your friends. The nostalgia alone is almost guaranteed to lift at least one of your roommates’ moods.

If You Want to Get Moving

Another thing Just Dance is great for is exercise. Even half an hour of Just Dance can make you break a sweat, as long as you’re doing more than the little wrist wave. There are so many versions of Just Dance. They cover every genre in different games, they have the numbered editions, the editions based on year, The Michael Jackson Experience, and other versions such as Just Dance Kids. Everyone is bound to find a few songs that they like dancing to.

Wii Sports and Wii Fit are also great ways to get moving. The tennis on Wii sports is guaranteed to have you and your roommates running around your living room and screaming in victory. The only con is that you might have to stretch beforehand. Wii Fit has a similar vibe, but definitely less competition. However, the obstacle course or holding the candle still may get you heated after a few tries!

If You are a Big Gamer

If you love gaming, Wii has games like Star Wars fighting games and Call of Duty that will fulfill all of your gaming dreams. If you had to leave your PS5 at home to your siblings, bring that old Wii out and get your game on!

There are countless Wii games that I haven’t mentioned, and there really is something for everybody, so if you have been looking for a new way to bond with your roommates or spend your weekends, try bringing your old Wii to college!