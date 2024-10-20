The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
As a transfer student at UVA, I have been on the hunt for the best coffee on grounds. The first place I went to was Grit Coffee at Nau Hall since I spend a lot of time in Nau. I have gone to Grit many times this semester, and I want to give some recommendations for what is and isn’t worth getting! As for my credibility? Just trust me :p (also i’ve worked in two boba shops and a cafe and my sister is a self-certified barista LOL).
Grit Drinks
- Latte = YAY
- I do enjoy their lattes and recommend a vanilla or caramel/hazelnut one!
- Americano = EH (depending on whether you like their espresso or not)
- Not the worst americano I have had, but it wasn’t something I would get again
- Cold Brew = NAY
- I was not a fan of this cold brew at all, can definitely find better elsewhere.
- Iced Tea = YAY
- Not too bad! It was a bit too sweet for me the first time, but I asked for less sweet the second time and I enjoyed it a lot more.
- White Peach was really good, I love that one like crazy
- Iced Mocha = YAY
- I personally have not tried this, but one of my friends considers herself a mocha connoisseur and she said theirs is pretty good, so I would consider this a YAY!
- Chai Latte = EH (depends on you, but personally a NAY from me)
- Not the worst, definitely not the best either and it was a bit too milky for me all three times I have tried it.
- Matcha Latte = NAY
- I would say that I know what good matcha is and personally, this is not that. I did not have high hopes for this matcha since most coffee places don’t do a good job at matcha, so I kind of expected not to like it. It was too milky and even though I asked for extra matcha, I did not get that flavor. I assume they use culinary grade matcha, which usually does not make for a good latte.
Atmosphere
- I love getting work done here! Though the Nau Hall location is a bit smaller, so finding a seat can be difficult. When I do get a seat, I get a lot done. The sounds from the staff making drinks and the music being just at the right volume makes for a great place to getting a lot of work done.
Honorarable mentions
- The brownie and blondie are also pretty good, but the blueberry lemon scone is SO GOOD. 100/10. I am obsessed, they need to bring it back and get rid of that pumpkin chocolate scone.