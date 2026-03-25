Google Calendar: A Must or a Trophy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

enough with the productivity guilt

As a first-year, Google Calendar was made out to be my saving grace as I matriculated into college. So, as one does, I entered all my classes and exams. But as I took a second look at this calendar, there was so much white space in each of my days that I felt lazy before I even got to UVA. After feeling like I needed to keep up with the students I haven’t even met, I searched for volunteer opportunities just so my Wednesdays could be more packed.

Google Calendar is aesthetically pleasing with its colors and organizational tools, but some people are overly reliant on it. I have looked over people’s shoulders as they plan out their day to a tee. If you are Type A, that is fine, but for an average student, that is not sustainable. You are planning your life from a past self without facing your current problems, meaning things may not go as planned!

This can also lead people to compete in their own struggle Olympics because of how busy they are. And let me hold your hand when I tell you, it is truly a blessing and a curse.

You should be protecting your peace when you’re thinking of signing up for classes, and have set times (or maybe a whole day, if possible) to study, hang out with friends and family, or have a self-care routine. It is very important to work at your own pace and avoid adding things just because a classmate is doing more than you. Taking more breaks will allow you to work harder on the commitments you made in smaller amounts, without stretching yourself out.

I hope you take this into account for this upcoming class selection season! Make sure to stay true to what works for you.