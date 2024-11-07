From PMS To ‘Dramatic’: Why Women’s Mental Health Deserves Better

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Often when women or young girls express their mental health hardships they’re met with, “Is it that time of the month?,” “Maybe it’s just your hormones,” or “Oh stop being dramatic.” Although these comments may not seem like they hold much weight, they create a stigma that prevents many from getting help.

The Office of National Statistics researched this topic and found that one in five women who sought mental help were labeled as ‘dramatic”. Additionally, 27% of women were told it could be hormonal, deterring them from receiving help.

Stop labeling women

Labeling women as ‘attention-seeking’ contributes to the alarming rise in suicide rates. A young girl in the United Kingdom takes their own life every two days—a devastating trend that continues to escalate.

The first step to effectively destigmatize mental health, particularly women’s mental health; we must address the language commonly used when discussing these issues, as it perpetuates harmful misconceptions.

Race and Women’s MentAL Health

As with every women’s issue, the consequences of societal systems are disproportionately affecting Black women to a higher extent. According to the Psychiatric Times, women experience depression at double the rate of men. However, Black women specifically are half as likely to receive care compared to white women.

Despite the existing stigmas surrounding women’s mental health, Black women face even greater disparities, receiving less attention and support. This conversation feeds into a greater issue about Black women’s experiences in healthcare, where they are more likely to be misdiagnosed, wrongfully or unnecessarily medicated, and intentionally misunderstood by healthcare providers. A study by KFF reads “In another example, about six in ten (61%) Black women say they are very careful about their appearance or prepare for possible insults when seeking health care, similar to the share of Black men (57%), but roughly twice the share of white men (28%) who say the same” (Shannon Schumacher, Latoya Hill, Samantha Artiga, Liz Hamel, and Isabelle Valdes).

These issues highlight the need for equity within women’s healthcare. The already flawed and under-researched systems in women’s healthcare are embedded with layers of inequality, further reinforcing power dynamics that perpetuate the disadvantage of those who are already underserved. In addition to experiencing the invalidation of their mental health, Black women endure even more complex and compounded hardships while acquiring help.

To seek help despite societal reactions, even from loved ones, is imperative. Although it may be exhausting to constantly be disregarded and invalidated in times of hardship, requesting support breaks stigmas. When getting help, it creates an environment where other women feel comfortable and inspired to follow the same path.

Watching Word Choice

A very common way this generation diminishes deeply genuine emotions is by saying “You’re doing too much” or “It’s not that deep.” When oftentimes, it is that deep. By reinforcing this rhetoric, many will begin to fear sincerity and vulnerability in their true identities. Living in your truest form leads to a level of openness and genuine emotion. This is common in both men and women. If those emotions continue to be invalidated by one another, we will become a society of inauthenticity.

Mental health is a vital conversation that society should normalize facilitating. Being open and vulnerable about hardships—something everyone experiences—and, more importantly, their impact on mental health, helps make the topic less intimidating and more commonly acknowledged by all.

Beyond this, when speaking regarding or directly to women about mental health, it is imperative to be attentive to the diction used. What may seem like an insignificant statement to one person may resonate more profoundly with someone else.

Unfortunately, these statements do not stop at men and just like like other consequences of patriarchy, women have also participated in the stigma against themselves. In light of this, women must never invalidate one another but instead serve as sources of support and comfort. It is crucial not only to acknowledge but to actively work against the disparities between women to bring about meaningful change for all.

Resources

If you or someone you know is in immediate distress or is thinking about hurting themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the toll-free TTY number at 1-800-799-4TTY (4889). You also can text the Crisis Text Line (HELLO to 741741) or go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.

At UVA, available mental health resources are offered at Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the Women’s Center, and Timely Care TalkNow.