This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we only have one full week of classes left before finals, the panic might start to set in. We all know that Thanksgiving break should probably be used to study, but in reality, your computer and notes will likely stay tucked away in your backpack. Finals week and the preparation leading up to it will be filled with late nights and hard work—we all know that. This article isn’t here to tell you to study, as that is obvious, but rather to offer advice on other aspects of your life that you can change to best prepare yourself for those long study sessions.

“Treat yourself” mentality

Personally, I love setting goals and rewarding myself when I complete them. Now, that reward doesn’t always have to be something sweet or expensive. Sometimes, it can be as simple as getting lunch or taking a bathroom break. When you’re sitting in those hard Shannon chairs for hours on end, even a simple walk around can be enough of a reward.

That being said, I am a big supporter of having a larger reward waiting for you at the end of a treacherous week. For you, that might mean buying the top you’ve been eyeing for months or simply seeing your dogs when you go home. Reward systems are great for motivating you to keep pushing through your studies, but it’s important to know whether this approach is right for you. It requires setting lots of personal goals and, in a way, helps your present self while potentially harming your future self financially. Just remember, we’re only halfway through the year!

Exercise

It wakes up my brain! I know AFC is a 15-minute walk from Shannon/Clem, and it’s going to be too cold to run outdoors, which is all very inconvenient. Not to mention, the amount of work that you still feel like you have to do will hang over you and make it feel like you can’t do anything else but study, sleep, and eat. Again, know yourself, but I have found that 45 minutes at the gym makes the rest of my time more productive. The work I could’ve completed in 2 hours without exercise is instead done in an hour. And remember, there is nothing wrong with multitasking: moving your body and studying. My friends and I have gone on walks while quizzing each other, and it’s not uncommon to see someone on the Stairmaster with their computer.



SLEEP!

Sleep is one of the first things to go when you are stressed about a test. A decision you will have to make the night before the test, again based on self-reflection, is: Will I do better with more sleep or more studying? Personally, I almost always choose to sleep because I know I will always perform better with a full (ish) night’s rest.

Clean Room, Clear mind

You can ask my roommate: I am not a pin-straight person. Especially when I’m stressed, I can fall into a state of clutter. During last year’s fall semester finals, my room became a disaster. I was constantly thinking about how, when I finished finals, I would have to deep clean my room. That is not the kind of reward I was talking about above. In comparison, during the spring semester, I slowly picked up after myself, and I was significantly less stressed. And the best part? When I had to pack up my dorm, everything was already organized. This year, I am resigning my lease, so if I keep it clean, all I will have to do is pack a bag and go relax. No added stress during the most stressful week of the year.

Get groceries NOW

Stock up on groceries. I mean it. You will run out of food so quickly and be stuck eating the mac and cheese that has been sitting at the back of the pantry since moving in. The last thing you are going to want to do is come home starving and have to creatively use the half box of pasta, ranch, and lime you have left in your fridge to whip up some dinner. As a matter of fact, take Thanksgiving leftovers back and freeze them. You will not be able to use your full brainpower when you are starving and lacking essential nutrients.

Water

That brings me to the number one thing: water. Caffeine runs rampant during finals week. There will be free Celsius and Red Bull every day on Grounds, not to mention the cup or two you drink to start your day. You do not want to get the caffeine shakes in the middle of the time block you set aside for intermediate micro. Hydrate. Bringing a reusable water bottle and drinking from it will not only help your body and your brain, but also force you to move around every time you have to pee and refill it.

Conclusion

This article just reminded you that finals can bring out your toddler tendencies, but you can resist it! Ice cream and Goldfish are not dinner. Don’t stay up scrolling on your phone when you’re supposed to be sleeping. Clean your room and take a shower. Study hard and don’t give up! You got this!

