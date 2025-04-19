The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is slowly approaching again. It seems like everyone has plans and something to do over the summer. As you scroll through social media it feels like someone is constantly sharing their amazing summer plans. Whether it be having an amazing internship lined up or traveling across the world, there is always someone doing something awesome. Meanwhile, if you don’t have concrete plans it could feel like you are lost, left-out, or falling behind. If that is how you feel about your summer plans, or lack thereof, you’re not alone.

The Summer Hustle is Real (And Kind of Toxic)

There is this looming pressure to do the most during college summers. This can include anything from internships, traveling, or constantly having plans. In fact, as soon as one person begins talking about their summer plans it seems to ignite a fire in everyone else to do the same. There is nothing wrong with wanting to make the most of your summer, but there is also an immense amount of pressure that comes along with these notions. Hustle culture is a mindset where work and productivity is prioritized above personal well-being. The simple fact is that hustle culture is so prevalent in college that it evens sneaks into times that are supposed to be restful. Therefore, it is important for us as students to take a second and remind ourselves that it is okay to not have everything figured out for the summer. One season is not going to determine the rest of our lives, no matter what it may feel like.

Not All Summers Have to Be Instagram-Worthy

Another main issue is the impact of social media on our ideas of what we are supposed to do. As people post their plans and activities, it can make us feel like we also have to be living an aesthetic and productive life in order to have a good summer. This could not be further from the truth. I know some people who go to certain locations just to get the perfect story post. What is it all for? There is no need to impress people on social media because a lot of the time it paints a false picture of what a person is actually experiencing. I know it is easier said than done, but I think just reminding ourselves that no one’s life is the same as it is portrayed on Instagram is an important first step. You are not falling behind or missing out on life, no matter what Instagram may make you feel like. Everyone is on a different timeline, so you have to ensure that you do not allow social media to impact your self-value.

What to Do Instead (Low-Stress Ideas)

If you have no plans this summer, here are a few low-stress things you can do to occupy your time. For starters, you can choose a personal project that you feel like you had no time to complete during the year. This can be anything from organizing your closet to reading the long list of books you created during the year. By accomplishing a personal goal, you can feel productive with your day. Something else you can do is try new things like yoga or baking. This can help you learn skills and be peaceful in a way our hectic lives during college do not allow us to do. In addition, there are always places where you can volunteer and give your time in order to learn and also be productive and helpful with your time. Volunteering is so important, so if you don’t have an internship lined up, this would be a really good option. Regardless of how you choose to spend your time, it is important to note that there are a variety of options of what to do with your summer days.

Reconnect With Yourself

Another amazing use of your time would be reconnecting with yourself and finding out what you’re passionate about. Personally, I feel like throughout the semester I tend to lose myself to my classes and other work, so summer is a good time to try to find out what it is I want out of life. College life moves so fast, so this is a good opportunity to be still and sit with yourself. Everyone forgets how important rest and reflection is, so be sure to take a couple of days to just be with yourself and have fun.



It may seem like everyone has their stuff together, but I promise you are not alone. So, if your summer looks a little quieter or a little slower that’s completely okay. Sometimes, the best progress happens quietly and restfully. Everything will be okay, summer 2025 will not dictate the outcome of your life. With all of that being said, make sure to have fun!