Cultural Competency and All Its Marvels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

Your present:

Can you speak another language? If not, are you currently trying or wondering where to begin? I used to be in that limbo, vaguely curious and exposed, but not yet ready to commit. Well, let me give you some reasons to seek a culture vastly different from or like your own, as relearning Spanish was my way of stepping through that door, and I’ll give you a few words of wisdom that’ll help you unlock an aspect of life that is unseen from your current point of view.

My Past:

I remember when I first started learning Spanish during middle school way back in 2018 (it sounds ancient reminiscing about it) and I didn’t really know all that much about the language or the culture, but I did remember some pop culture icons such as Dora the Explorer, the songs Gasolina by Daddy Yankee and Suavemente by Elvis Crespo, and of course the weekly “Taco Tuesdays” at my school. I didn’t realize back then, but I’d already been immersed in the Hispanic culture. Yet, I had no real understanding or genuine appreciation for its marvels, only a feigned understanding of what I saw as important. Now looking back, I’m not sure if it was because I myself was still trying to grapple with my own Sierra Leonean heritage. Its customs paired with the American persona that I’d draped over myself, but I didn’t feel a need to fit in another one, and this mindset is demeaning, not only of myself but of an experience that millions call their normal.

Years passed, and now it was the summer before my first year in college, I felt disappointed and regret in myself for not appreciating the opportunity to immerse myself further. I knew that I didn’t want to give up on the language, but I was finding it hard to bridge the understanding of the language and the understanding of its ever-evolving culture. You see, the problem is that the curriculum that I was taught in Spanish in my school only really emphasized “Día de Muertos” and the predominantly Mexican traditions, important, well, of course, but it was only a sliver of a vast, diverse panorama. I decided I’d promise and challenge myself to relearn Spanish up to fluency by the end of my college graduation, and this time I was determined to open not just my ears but my perception to what Hispanic culture truly had to offer.

My Present:

When I think about my first Spanish class, SPAN 2010, at UVA, after almost 3 years since I last learned the language, it was truly humbling, and at times, I felt rusty seeing how other students spoke with such ease and fluency. Yet, this discomfort turned into motivation to drive me further. It showed me the possibilities and realities that could be waiting for me if I truly did embrace myself in the culture, I wanted to indulge in. I found myself after class listening to artists such as Luis Miguel, Selena, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Karol G, La India, and so many more, which not only provided me with some new favorite songs for my daily playlists, but also a better understanding of the nuances and different pronunciations, dialects, and, of course, slang that differed with each country of origin. Along with finding new Spanish conversation podcasts to listen to on my walks to class, I found myself yearning to know more about the histories and contexts of some of the problems I saw on the news and social media. I find it disappointing when some people will generalize an entire culture filled with so much richness and love down to the few individuals whose actions aren’t representative of millions. If that were the case, how would the U.S. be perceived by other countries (newsflash, it hasn’t been a good look for a while)? This is why I’m such a firm believer in the saying “Seeing before believing,” because I know my perceptions and opinions are only as truthful as the resources and materials that I’m brave enough to seek.

I knew I wanted to do more than just learn Spanish for the language component, which is why I soon decided to minor in it, so I could get constant exposure to different classes and topics to deepen my understanding.

Currently, I’m in a class titled “Spanish Texts and Interpretations,” where I’m interacting with literature from across the Hispanic diaspora, similar to my descriptions of musical artists. I can see the distinct writing styles, fictional or non-fictional themes, and the beauty of understanding the art in its true form. Many translations can indeed water down the original sentiment or feeling that it gained when you know what words are being expressed and described, which is why I want to continue learning. I want to become a hub of knowledge and understanding for those who can’t meet me where I’m at. I’m more than willing to take the journey to meet them there as, who are as a society without network and outreach.

We all crave community, compassion, and understanding, and language is a beautiful way to bridge those gaps. The reactions I get when I speak Spanish are ones of surprise, but then the transformation to affection and familiarity is truly a beautiful thing that I’d like for any person to experience. In a world of differences, it’s beautiful how we can bridge a gap of connection through modes of conversation.

Our Future:

As I continue my journey in Spanish and a couple of other languages I’m eyeing, such as French and Arabic, I don’t see these languages as collections or cool skills, but as a way to expand my empathy in my interactions with others. If my story has compelled you to pick up that book, listen to that podcast, or start a show that you’ve been wanting to watch, then it’s done its job. Don’t let the barriers of language and understanding stop you from experiencing all the beauties this world has to offer. So, the next time you see or hear someone speaking in another language or encounter a cultural tradition that isn’t yours, let that curiosity lead. Educating yourself and learning even just a single phrase can go a long way.