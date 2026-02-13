Coming Back from a Dip in Your New Year’s Resolutions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you in your February Feels, and no, not because of Valentine’s Day, but because it’s time for a little check-in with previously set New Year’s Resolutions, which for some is already a sore spot. Fear not, in this read, I’ll show you some ways to get right back on track and how you can keep your mind fresh and clutter-free

getting started

Planning out the new year is such a fun and exciting process. I should now since I’ve meticulously planned out the first 5 months of my 2026, as I enjoy the organization and feeling of having everything in check. But, when things may not always go to plan, how do we come back from these setbacks? With February being upon us, it’s time for millions of people all over the world to gauge how far they’ve gotten into their goals, but it can be disheartening when people realize that they’ve lucked out or forgotten about their aspirations in the midst of life. If you’re in this predicament, then congratulations, congratulations, as you’ve held yourself to a standard where you can admit disappointment, but this shouldn’t be defined as failure as there’s still 11 months of the year to get to whatever goal you’re aiming for, and we’re about to delve into how you can do so with some key resources.

planning resources

Going back to December, when I was planning the beginning of my 2026, I heavily relied on Notion and Notion Calendar to sync my schedules and to create pages that covered all aspects of my life, from my beauty regimens to the food I meal-prep. Even now, I’m writing on a page labeled “Writing/Social Media Ideas for HCUVA,” allowing me to fit a little piece of my tasks into this database. I personally love the feature that lets you create calendars in Notion, as it automatically links to your Notion Calendar, keeping all your reminders, deadlines, and events up to date in real time across both platforms. Below you’ll see an overview of my Notion dashboard and all the subpages and callouts I have throughout. It may seem a little intimidating, but I promise you that taking your planning step by step and having a theme in mind to encapsulate your notion dashboard will make the creation process that much more fun. As you can see, I have 4 main areas titled: Daily Life, Self-care, Planning, and Action, which are followed by all the subpages that align with each discipline. By creating a format either similar to or a little different from my layout, you can easily plan for future trips, reminders that you need to list down, and even ideas for outfit creation. If Notion seems a little too overwhelming, then I’d suggest using a platform such as your notes app on your phone, which, surprisingly enough, is super easy to maneuver and access when you need to write down quick notes or reminders.

Another alternative to the digital platforms I mentioned is, of course, using the original journal or planner to write down all the thoughts and ideas you have. Instead of leaving them to sit in your mind, which could risk being forgotten or overlooked, writing out your thoughts and ideas is an amazing way to improve memorization through motor skill coordination and the physical act of writing. For some people, doing is better than just seeing, and being able to write on paper or physically check a box is a way for them to let go of any lingering feelings or concerns when they hold information in. I myself have two journals: one for my academic tasks and agendas, and a personal commonplace book where I write my thoughts and opinions, and even practice other skills or crafts I’ve been meaning to do. Finding the right fit for you, whether it’s going online or the classic paper-and-pencil method, is a momentous step towards organizing your life little by little; it’s a process after all, not a race.

self-reflection

Whew, that seemed like a lot, huh, and yeah, I can say I’m a very meticulously organized person, but I didn’t always use to be this way. It took a lot of self-reflection and, of course, disappointments (not failures) to lead me to rethink how I live my daily life. Everyone faces their own unique challenges and roadblocks, but falling short isn’t an indication of personal fault but a temporary limitation. By reorienting the tools and processes that you currently use, you’ll be able to create an essence of you that speaks true to your likes, dislikes, and confusions. Remember that every action and step forward that you take is a step closer to your goals and desires, so find your footing and start that journey. Disappointment allows you to receive the grace that you so righteously deserve, so don’t be so hard on yourself. After all, we all have our days, where we do need a reset from routines that just aren’t up to date with the current you.

call to Action

As you continue experiencing 2026 and all the untold experiences and opportunities it has yet to unfold, remember why you started your projects and passions in the first place and continue reinventing your normal to your everyday moods, ideas, and feelings. Just as you keep up with today’s trends and styles, make sure you’re doing the same for your mind and body, keeping them fresh and ready to take on any tasks!