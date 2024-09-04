Business For Good: My Experience At UVA’s ChangeMaker Bootcamp

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently completed UVA’s first Social Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, and here’s how it went.

During this weeklong program, twelve lucky students (including myself) delved into the world of social entrepreneurship. Social entrepreneurship applies the principles that start-ups and entrepreneurs use, to a business that directly generates social change or impacts a social cause. For example, Toms’s “buy one, give one” model falls within the realm of social entrepreneurship. The Jefferson Trust funded the ChangeMaker Bootcamp to facilitate the entrepreneurial spirit within the UVA student body.

During the program, we heard from various speakers, from successful CEOs and sustainable economy leaders to creative disruptors within the business space. Listening to people’s experiences firsthand was inspiring and insightful, especially as a college student who hasn’t figured out where life will take me.

Throughout the week, we were tasked with creating a pitch for a social venture that Friday. A tall tale for just a week, but an exciting challenge, nevertheless.

One of the most valuable lessons I learned was from CEO Rick Goings who spoke about the four-step business model

Design it

2. Launch it

3. Refine it

4. Scale it

Goings put a large emphasis on the “Refine it” step. Successful entrepreneurs rarely stick with plan A, they often find success with plan E. I found myself coming back to this notion as I navigated my creative process while brainstorming a venture. It’s so important to keep at it when brainstorming and not get discouraged when plans A, B, and even C are tossed…staying resilient and persistent is key.

The organizer of this boot camp, Professor Bala Mulloth, left us with an inspiring takeaway on the last day: pursuing your moonshot. Sure you can get through schooling, get a 9-5, save up money, and live a white picket fence life, but what are you truly passionate about? What could you talk about for hours and hours? What gets you in the zone and makes you lose track of time? Pursue it. Find your purpose and work at your moonshot. The possibilities are endless and the potential is exciting. Whether it be a blog, social venture, or nonprofit idea…pinpoint your moonshot and reach for the stars.

What a transformative week, I left feeling so inspired. I am grateful for all the amazing people I met and the opportunity to grow as an individual and young business leader! If you’re a UVA student, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for this opportunity next summer!