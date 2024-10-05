The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With flu season knocking on our doorstep, it feels like everyone is either coughing or sneezing, rendering it almost impossible to not catch something. While you can’t magically make Grounds germ-free, you can look out for yourself to avoid missing class or going out with your friends.

Step 1: Get a Flu Shot

First and foremost, get a flu shot to give yourself a better fighting chance against the flu The CVS on the Corner is convenient, close, and free. While you’re there, you could pick up a Vitamin C supplement to help build up your immune system. While you’re at CVS, it doesn’t hurt to also buy some cold or flu medicine to keep in your dorm.

Step 2: Stay Clean

Another way to ward off sickness is being clean: i.e. making sure you regularly wash your hands and keeping your surfaces and electronics clean. We’ve all known this since we were young, but it has and will always be repeated. Keeping your surroundings clean can make a huge difference, even if you don’t realize it. It’s as simple as taking a Clorox wipe and cleaning your phone every so often. It would also be helpful to have hand sanitizer in your backpack for whenever you might need it.

Step 3: Sleep, Sleep, Sleep

While this is definitely not entirely feasible for every student all the time, sleep is extremely important in maintaining good health. Sleeping enough to prevent being sick as well and if you do come down with a virus allows your immune system the time it needs to fight off the illness faster.

Step 4: Be Healthy

Similarly, try to maintain a healthy diet to the best of your ability. The nutrients in fruits and vegetables boost the immune system and provide your immune system support. Staying well hydrated doesn’t hurt, either.

Got Sick…Now What?

Sometimes life throws curveballs at us and nobody plans for getting sick, and nobody has a fun time going through it. If you start to feel under the weather, focus on the healthy habits and the tough times will hopefully be over faster.