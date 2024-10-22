A Definitive Guide To The Perfect Night In

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the peak of the semester coming in full swing, exhaustion, headaches, and extended periods at Clem are guaranteed for all of us. So before you torture yourself with more readings, consider treating yourself to the perfect night of rest and relaxation. You deserve it!

Crafting a night in is an underrated art form and my ability to make the absolute perfect one is something I pride myself on. Here are some of the most important steps you need to take to guarantee a cozy night of pure bliss.

STEP ONE: The “Pre”

A night in always starts before you get settled for the evening. This is your time to fully treat yourself and unwind from the day.

The first thing I always love to do is take that shower. The one with full exfoliation and deep-conditioning; truly pulling out all the stops. It’s the perfect way to transition into your night in and get ready to relax.

Then, you must put on your favorite pajamas, or whatever lounge clothes you love. Personally, I am the world’s biggest advocate for pajama sets. They are SO cute and make you feel so much more put together, even though they’re basically the same as any other loungewear.

The final step in this “pre”-stage is to craft the ambiance and there will be absolutely NO overhead lighting. Candles and fairy lights are your best friend here. It’ll create such a cozy feeling around you.

Step two: during

Now that the night is prepped perfectly for, it’s time to actually enjoy the night!

Snacks and drinks are absolutely crucial. I usually like to take the sweetest soda I can find and pour it into way too nice of glass, and pair it with something salty. However, that’s just my preference! You may like a sweet treat for your night, which is totally acceptable.

I’m a big movie buff, so my nights-in are always spent checking things off my watchlist. Because we are now fully in the fall season, I’ve been looking back to some of my autumnal favorites, such as When Harry met Sally, Pride and Prejudice, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. When your settled in and ready to press play, grab your coziest blanket!

Step three: The “post”

Even though every part of a night-in is amazing, the highlight of mine is finally shutting down and going to sleep.

The final event of the night lies within the sacred skincare routine. Whether yours is three steps or fifteen, it’s always so refreshing to end your night with this. If your eyesight is awful like mine, pop those contacts out, and know that your day is finally done.

Clean up any snacks, blow out the candles, and climb into a freshly made bed. The night you just had will, hopefully, have been a complete rejuvenation for you.