5 Classes You Must Take Before You Graduate From UVA

‘Tis almost enrollment season once again! It’s easy to get caught up in the stress of core classes and forget the joy of learning, but we all benefit from taking courses that are both meaningful and relevant to daily life.
Without further ado, here are five classes at UVA that I’m grateful to have taken and think everyone should consider taking.
- COMM 4680- Entrepnurship
-
I took this class with Charles (“Chip”) Ransler, and it was one of the best classes I’ve taken at UVA. Chip’s teaching style focuses on hands-on practice and action rather than relying on textbooks, busywork, or traditional lectures. He believes the best way to learn about business is by doing, which is why our very first project was to cold email founders and invite them to speak to our class. What started as a simple assignment quickly grew into our class hosting the first-ever student-run Founders Forum at UVA, featuring founders and CEOs from companies like CAVA, Poppi, and Hydro Flask to name a few.
Even if you’re not particularly interested in entrepreneurship, this class is valuable because it teaches practical skills like networking, cold emailing, and pitching—skills that are useful in any field.
- AMST 2680- SPIRITUAL BUT NOT RELIGIOUS
-
I didn’t think I’d enjoy a class on philosophy or religion, but I ended up loving this one it even made me think about minoring in Religious Studies. Professor Hedstrom teaches about religion in American history, focusing on the decline of traditional religion, the rise of spirituality, and the growing number of people identifying as “spiritual but not religious.” The readings were interesting, and the workload was very manageable. Professor Hedstrom is passionate and engaging, making lectures fun with personal stories and pop culture references. My TA was also great, and I really enjoyed the thoughtful discussions we had in class.
- PSYC 1020- HOOS CONNECTED
-
Hoos Connected is a one-credit class that meets once a week, designed to build community and bring students together at UVA. When you enroll, you’re placed in a group with peers—first-years are paired with other first-years from nearby dorms, upperclassmen are grouped together, and transfer students are matched with other transfers.
There are no tests or homework; instead, each week’s session involves sharing and discussions guided by two upperclassmen facilitators. While it can sometimes feel a bit like group therapy, the experience is meaningful and a great way to connect with others.
- SOC 3120- SOCIOLOGY RESEARCH WORKSHOP
-
This introductory course on academic and research writing is highly beneficial, even for students (like me) who do not plan to pursue research in the future. Much of what students learn is applicable outside of academic research as well. The class covers gathering both quantitative and qualitative data, data collection methods, research ethics, and more. While the course content is strong, there are a few drawbacks. Professor Skubby does not provide lecture notes or make slides available, so attending every class is essential.
- ANY KPLA CLASS
-
KPLA classes are one-credit general education courses that are a great way to take a break from the regular academic routine. I took a KPLA class called Mindfulness and Nature taught by Victoria Moyer, and every week we would go on excursions to connect with nature. The purpose of the class was to provide a space for students to step away from stress and engage in mindfulness by spending time outdoors. It was fascinating to observe how each class would start with students arriving grumpy or stressed, but their moods would noticeably shift and lighten after connecting with nature.