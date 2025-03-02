The Part Of Me That Lives On The Other Side Of The World 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

As I am spending my winter break in India surrounded by the everlasting generational traditions, the sound of bustling streets, and the aroma of my grandmother’s cooking, I begin to reflect on the journey that was embracing this part of me. Growing up, I was almost embarrassed of my culture after many comments and comparisons took away that part of me for many years. After a while, I began to fall in love with this part of me as my culture truly is a vital factor in who I am and what I am made up of. Growing up in another country brought the weight of being “different” to me. The comments and comparisons made by others left me questioning so much about my roots and eventually, these external voices began to dull my connection to my roots. For many years, I pushed that part of me away as it felt too different, too complicated, and too much for me.

It took many years, but I eventually began to see my culture through a different lens, a lens filled with awe. Visits to India were transformative for me as I began to notice that the land here feels familiar and not as strange to me as I once thought it was. As I drape my dupatta over me and with my jhumkas swinging with every movement, I feel a beauty that is unique to me. They are not just accessories or ornaments, but rather they are a testament to the many many years of artistry, culture, history, and identity.

Falling in love with my heritage has been a huge journey that has taught me the importance of my culture in my identity. My love for the food I once used to hide in my lunchbox came back. The music I wouldn’t let anyone know I listen to I now proudly share. The language I was so ashamed to speak in front of others I now speak holding my head up high with pride. My culture has become a treasure and a true testament to who I am. Embracing my culture has shaped how I carry myself and view the world, it has given me a foundation for myself even when I am far away from the place that my ancestors call home. I will always carry the part of me that lives on the other side of the world as it helps guide and ground me through my journey forward.