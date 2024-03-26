Making Connections Last: The Guide to Successful Networking

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Networking is probably one of the most important things you can do for your

career. For perspective, think about how many of the previous jobs or internships you’ve

worked in were recommended by a friend who worked there as well. On average

between 70% and 80% of all jobs aren’t even posted online, so there’s a hidden job

market that many can’t access without a good network. Knowing someone on the inside

has many benefits. Ask yourself this: “If I was hiring for a position, and it was between

someone with a good educational background that I didn’t know or someone with a

similar background that I already knew, who would I rather pick?” Exactly, you’d pick the

person you were familiar with, and that’s because that sense of familiarity and bias is a

competitive advantage.

Networking Tips & Tricks

Increasing your professional network both online and in person is important.

Even more so, it is important to maintain and foster these relationships in the long term.

Networking is super imperative, especially when you’re in college. Oftentimes having

connections to your peers can open up opportunities for you down the road and can

even lead to some long-lasting friendships.



Something you all can start doing to get involved and network is to join

extracurriculars at your school. Joining a sport or academic organization and getting to

know your teammates is a great way to start networking. Getting involved in Greek life

on campus can also facilitate professional connections, as many sororities have alumni

connection services. If your college or university has job fairs or networking events

100% go to them; you may learn something new and connect with people in the industry

you’re interested in.



Another way to grow your professional network is to utilize LinkedIn. LinkedIn is a

great way to stay in contact with coworkers and academic peers, or get in contact with

companies looking to hire. A great way to find mentors on LinkedIn is to do research

into the organization or company you want to join and request an interview withsomeone who holds a position there. You can learn about what the job entails as well as their experience in the field.



Networking is a great way to build up professional relationships, and it’s never too early

to start!