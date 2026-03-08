Anger Is An Emotion Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Society, for centuries, has punished certain emotions depending on who expresses them.

Women’s sadness, anxiety, and frustration are often labeled as irrational or an overreaction.

Meanwhile, men’s anger is normalized, and in some settings, even respected or excused as

natural behavior. But we make a crucial mistake when we forget that anger, too, is an emotion.

The “Too Emotional” Label

A woman’s frustration, whether it leads to tears or raised voices, is often brushed off as hysteria

or drama. A tense situation unfolds, she reacts honestly, and suddenly her words are dismissed

because she is seen as “too emotional.” Why is it that when a woman shows visible emotion, it’s

interpreted as weakness or an inability to think clearly? We see this dynamic even in pop

culture. In fangirl spaces, girls are labeled as “crazy,” “insane,” or “desperate” for showing

passion for their favorite celebrities. Meanwhile, male sports fans who scream, cry, or rage over

a game are described as passionate, loyal, or just having fun. The behavior is similar, the

perception is not.

We often praise women for being intuitive and empathetic, yet hesitate to view them as logical.

But emotion and logic are not opposites. In fact, the ability to integrate emotion with reason may

be what makes many women deeply perceptive and level-headed. Emotional awareness does

not negate rational thought; it can enhance it. When women start internalizing the label of being

“too emotional”, they begin to question or minimize their own reactions before anyone else

does. They may become more apologetic or less assertive. And over time, this self-doubt can

allow others to dismiss them with ease, or even manipulate them at times.

This double standard applies not only to women but also to men. In many cultural contexts,

being “soft” or openly emotional is seen as unmanly. This leaves men few options for expressing

their emotions. Ultimately, we are limiting both women and men; women’s emotions are

minimized to irrationality, while men’s emotions are limited to anger. The issue isn’t that society

rejects certain emotions and accepts others; it’s that it associates certain emotions with

characteristics. For example, anger is perceived as powerful, assertive, and dominant. Sadness

and anxiety can be seen as weak, unstable, and irrational. And because women are more

closely related to the latter, they are associated with weakness almost instantly. Anger is an

emotion too, not a sign of power or rationality, but simply just another human response.