UTD | Wellness > Mental Health

Anger Is An Emotion Too

Shiza Khan Student Contributor, University of Texas - Dallas
Society, for centuries, has punished certain emotions depending on who expresses them.
Women’s sadness, anxiety, and frustration are often labeled as irrational or an overreaction.
Meanwhile, men’s anger is normalized, and in some settings, even respected or excused as
natural behavior. But we make a crucial mistake when we forget that anger, too, is an emotion.

The “Too Emotional” Label
 A woman’s frustration, whether it leads to tears or raised voices, is often brushed off as hysteria
or drama. A tense situation unfolds, she reacts honestly, and suddenly her words are dismissed
because she is seen as “too emotional.” Why is it that when a woman shows visible emotion, it’s
interpreted as weakness or an inability to think clearly? We see this dynamic even in pop
culture. In fangirl spaces, girls are labeled as “crazy,” “insane,” or “desperate” for showing
passion for their favorite celebrities. Meanwhile, male sports fans who scream, cry, or rage over
a game are described as passionate, loyal, or just having fun. The behavior is similar, the
perception is not.

We often praise women for being intuitive and empathetic, yet hesitate to view them as logical.
But emotion and logic are not opposites. In fact, the ability to integrate emotion with reason may
be what makes many women deeply perceptive and level-headed. Emotional awareness does
not negate rational thought; it can enhance it. When women start internalizing the label of being
“too emotional”, they begin to question or minimize their own reactions before anyone else
does. They may become more apologetic or less assertive. And over time, this self-doubt can
allow others to dismiss them with ease, or even manipulate them at times.

This double standard applies not only to women but also to men. In many cultural contexts,
being “soft” or openly emotional is seen as unmanly. This leaves men few options for expressing
their emotions. Ultimately, we are limiting both women and men; women’s emotions are
minimized to irrationality, while men’s emotions are limited to anger. The issue isn’t that society
rejects certain emotions and accepts others; it’s that it associates certain emotions with
characteristics. For example, anger is perceived as powerful, assertive, and dominant. Sadness
and anxiety can be seen as weak, unstable, and irrational. And because women are more
closely related to the latter, they are associated with weakness almost instantly. Anger is an
emotion too, not a sign of power or rationality, but simply just another human response.

Shiza Khan

UTD '26

Shiza Khan is a senior political science major with a minor in sociology at the University of Texas at Dallas. Her academic interests lie at the intersection of law, politics, and social behavior, and she hopes to pursue a law degree after graduation. Alongside her studies, she has worked as a private tutor helping students reach their academic goals. She has also served as a political consultant for a local school district candidate, supporting a campaign focused on protecting and enhancing children’s education. This experience deepened her commitment to advocacy and public service.

In her writing, Shiza enjoys exploring how law, culture, and social systems shape our world. Whether breaking down a political issue or reflecting on broader social trends, she strives to create meaningful, thought-provoking conversations through her words.

Outside of academics and writing, Shiza finds joy in music and recently began learning the electric guitar. Her comfort shows include The Office and Fruits Basket, while Pride and Prejudice remains her all-time favorite film. Shiza is excited to share stories that show insight, creativity, and authenticity with the Her Campus community.