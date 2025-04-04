Shutting Down The Division Of Women In Entertainment

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the entertainment industry has evolved into the field of endless possibilities it is today, we have been introduced to more and more talented women from all walks of life. Unfortunately, the media doesn’t always spotlight them for their great feats or work, but rather for their rivalries or controversies with other women.

With a big name comes the never-ending competition with female counterparts that is pushed by the public. 2024 was a revolutionary year for women in this industry, with a majority of nominations for The Grammy’s Album of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as half of the Best Picture headliners at the Academy Awards being women. This exposure has allowed this issue to become a prevalent concern.

Rivalries and comparison between women in media.

Comparison between women in the industry has existed for a long time, and with the rise of social media and the internet, it has only become more prevalent. Whether it be based on appearances or performance in their art, the media adds fuel to the fire, because drama sells.

A recent example seen at the 97th Academy Awards involves long-time actress Demi Moore and rising actress Mikey Madison. The two women were nominated as “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for their performances in “The Substance” and “Anora,” however, this wasn’t what the public focused on.

Many fans of Moore felt she was “robbed” and even claimed that “…anyone winning the Best Actress Award in #Oscars other than Demi Moore is plain stupid!” Many have called it ageism, as Demi Moore put on an amazing performance, and it was a significant comeback to the acting world for her. This discourse surrounding the two women has turned into an imaginary feud that fans want to believe, with articles made about Mikey texting Demi after the defeat, instigating the drama with misleading titles to “know what she said.” Following the controversy, these talented women haven’t fed into the drama, both publicly commending each other’s performances.

In the realm of music, there was major controversy over “Cowboy Carter,” Beyonce’s 2024 album, winning Album of the Year over Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”A debate that should’ve been left at different opinions and tastes turned into a made-up feud between the artists, taking a clip of Eilish crying during Beyonce’s acceptance speech and running with it. Mixed opinions on Eilish’s reactions flooded the internet, with some turning on Beyonce saying she didn’t deserve it, while others argued over what Eilish was truly crying about. Rather than focusing on the beautiful art both women worked hard on, they were torn apart by the media and public.

The instances where talented women have been pitted against each other by social media users are never-ending, unfortunately creating a space for harmful stereotypes to be promoted.

Stereotypes pushed by media.

What seems like a harmless indulgence into girl drama is rooted in much deeper beliefs about women. A common pattern in these rivalries or feuds highlighted by the media is the idea that women can’t be simultaneously successful; they have to prove themselves as better in some way, rather than society accepting that they have both produced great work. Women have also been made to feel that they’re “accommodating and emotional” in comparison to men who are seen as “confident and assertive.”

Another stereotype that is perpetuated on the internet is that women are catty and have constant feuds if they feel threatened by other talent. In turn, we see a lot of media coverage of situations where women’s words are twisted, or whose body language and actions are analyzed, all somehow leading viewers back to drama or gossip.

The list goes on surrounding stereotypes and gender roles women face, more so when they have a spotlight on them. These societal beliefs and internet gossip can plant seeds in average women that consume this media, causing many to see other women as competition — whether it’s subconscious or not.

Impact on women in the industry.

As the media highlights the gossip about women, the public fails to realize the massive impact this can have on these women. While some may say that this sort of criticism comes with fame, regardless of gender, the deep-rooted beliefs society has about women makes it a whole different beast.

Rising popstar and drag queen Chappell Roan has been very open about her experiences with mental health and having to set boundaries with fans since blowing up so suddenly. She has reported feeling like her brain is scattered and struggles with insomnia, going on to say “I just don’t feel like myself.”

Fellow music artist Billie Eilish has expressed her protectiveness over other rising women in the industry after her own experiences of lack of boundaries in the industry.

“I just see myself in all these young girls… I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them,” said Eilish when speaking about Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Greenblatt — two young women in the entertainment industry.

Like Roan and Eilish, who have both been vocal about artists’ rights to set boundaries with fans and media, there are many more talented women that have recently continued this movement.

One example is Millie Bobby Brown, an actress known for her role as Eleven in the acclaimed “Stranger Things” Netflix series. She took to Instagram to call out journalists for making disturbing claims about her appearance and her aging, titling articles ‘Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?’ and more. Brown posted a video shutting down these harmful rhetorics by saying “this isn’t journalism, this is bullying.”

Thanks to these brave women in the industry making statements against an issue that has haunted women in all fields for so long, more awareness is being brought to it. These women are defying the harmful stereotypes forced on them by the world and hopefully leaving a lasting impact on the way women in this industry and others are viewed.