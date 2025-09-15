Like a heartbeat drives you mad: The re-release of Buckingham Nicks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

More than 50 years after its original release, Buckingham Nicks has finally been reissued on CD and digital platforms. For decades, the 1973 record lingered as merely a myth and memory, available only to those who tracked down rare vinyl copies. Now, with its long-awaited reissue, listeners can enjoy the album that set into motion one of the most important revivals of a band and launched Fleetwood Mac back into the mainstream.

The early fleetwood mac

Fleetwood Mac’s story began in 1967 as a British blues band founded by guitarist Peter Green, drummer Mick Fleetwood, and bassist John McVie. Their early years were defined by raw, blues-driven tracks such as “Albatross” and “Black Magic Woman” (later popularized by Santana). But the band was in constant flux. Green left in 1970 due to mental health struggles, and other guitarists, including Jeremy Spencer, Danny Kirwan, and later Bob Welch, cycled in and out. By the early 1970s, the band had shifted toward a softer, more melodic rock sound under Welch’s influence. Still, they were searching for stability and a breakthrough that could bring them lasting commercial success.

The Origins of the duo

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were forging their own musical path. They first met in high school in the San Francisco Bay Area when Stevie was a Senior and Lindsey a Junior; the two were paired to sing a California Dreamin’ together at a Young Life meeting. Two years later, in 1968, Lindsey called Stevie and asked if she wanted to join his new rock & roll band, Fritz. Stevie agreed, and within weeks the band was opening for major acts like Jefferson Airplane and Janis Joplin. Onstage, the two discovered a musical chemistry that blended Buckingham’s intricate guitar work with Nicks’ haunting vocals. After Fritz disbanded in the early 1970s, the pair decided to continue as a duo, both musically and romantically. Their self-titled album, Buckingham Nicks, showcased songs like “Crying in the Night” and “Frozen Love”, tracks that, though initially overlooked, carried the spark of something much greater. That spark caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood, who was searching for a new guitarist after Welch’s departure. Buckingham agreed to join the band, but only if Nicks came too.

The Birth of a new fleetwood mac

With Nicks and Buckingham on board, Fleetwood Mac transformed almost overnight. Their 1975 self-titled album introduced a revitalized sound and spawned hits like Nicks’ “Rhiannon” and “Landslide,” as well as Christine McVie’s “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me” The record reached the U.S. charts, solidifying that Fleetwood Mac had finally found its winning formula: a blend of pop hooks, lyrical vulnerability, and layered harmonies.

The Drama behind rumours

Released in 1977, Rumours was born from chaos. Nicks and Buckingham had broken up, Christine and John McVie were in the middle of divorce, and Mick Fleetwood’s marriage was collapsing outside the band. The sessions were fueled by drugs, alcohol, and late‑night confrontations, yet out of this emotional wreckage came extraordinary creativity. The studio became both battlefield and confessional booth, with the band working through heartbreak in real time while trying to craft perfect pop songs.

Each song became both an artistic statement and a deeply personal message. Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way” seethed with bitterness toward Nicks, marked by biting lyrics and his strong guitar work. Nicks’ “Dreams” countered with a dreamy, yet resolute plea for independence. “You Make Loving Fun,” By McVie, reflected her new relationship with the band’s lighting director, adding another layer of drama to the tangled romances. “The Chain,” was the only track credited to all five members, embodied their complex unity. Built from fragments of unfinished songs, it became an emotional storm, with its pounding bass line and haunting chorus symbolizing both fracture and resilience.

Tensions ran so high that, at times, band members refused to speak to each other outside the studio, communicating only through their music. Yet, the shared commitment to music drove them forward. Rumours didn’t just capture the inner struggles of a band in turmoil, it struck a universal chord. With over 40 million copies sold worldwide, it remains one of the best‑selling albums of all time and a cultural touchstone for heartbreak, resilience, and survival through art. Its legacy endures not only in its commercial triumph but also in its unflinching portrayal of love, loss, and perseverance set to unforgettable melodies.

Beyond Rumours

Fleetwood Mac followed up with Tusk, which is an emotional double album that showcased Buckingham’s experimental edge and Nicks’ ethereal storytelling. Though not as commercially dominant as Rumours, it demonstrated the band’s ambition to grow beyond their success. In the 1980s, the group released albums like Mirage and Tango in the Night, producing hits such as “Gypsy,” “Little Lies,” and “Everywhere.” Yet internal tensions continued to pull them apart, leading to lineup changes and temporary departures.

The 1997 reunion album and tour, The Dance, proved their music still resonated, introducing Fleetwood Mac to a new generation. Nicks’ solo career flourished as well, making her the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; first with Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and then as a solo artist in 2019. Meanwhile, Christine McVie’s return to the band in 2014 added a beloved chapter late in the band’s story, though her passing in 2022 was a heartbreaking loss.

Why Buckingham nicks matters now

The re-release of Buckingham Nicks is more than nostalgia; it’s a rediscovery of the roots that shaped one of rock’s greatest sagas. For longtime fans, it’s a long-requested chance to experience the album outside of old vinyl bootlegs. For new listeners, it’s a glimpse into the origins of a partnership that defined an era of rock music. As Fleetwood Mac’s story continues to echo across generations, through its streaming revivals, TikTok trends, and enduring live performances, the reemergence of Buckingham Nicks reminds us of where it all began. What was once a lost album is now a living artifact, a testament to the moment two young dreamers unknowingly set the stage for rock and roll history.