Escaping Autumn Sadness on The Internet

As the crisp air creeps in and the weather nudges us indoors, it becomes almost impossible to escape the feelings of sadness and melancholy that come with it. Genres like indie melancholia and shoegaze, and classic films like Dead Poets Society thrive in these darker days. While I’m not opposed to heart-wrenching autumn media here and there, when does it become too much?

On the internet and through social media platforms, algorithms push this content relentlessly to the point where it starts to feel personal. From dark visuals in posts to seasonal depression becoming the punchline of the videos, the phenomenon of “sad girl autumn” can be a double-edged sword. To understand why the internet embraces sadness each fall, it helps to first look at how autumn itself became tied to loss and renewal.

Autumn and its correlation to sadness.

While there is so much beauty in the falling leaves and crisp air, autumn is often associated with loss in the cycle of life and death. Trees shed their leaves and flowers die, only to be reborn again when spring comes.

This concept has remained since the 17th century when fall — named to poetically complement spring — became the widely used term to recognize the season.

Aurelia Harrison of Miscellany News describes the season as a sensory experience with “warm colors and crunching leaves and simultaneously the quieting of nature itself.”

Shakespeare in Autumn by William Shakespeare and Autumn by Emily Dickinson are two successful writings that capture fall sadness. In more recent media, the Gilmore Girls series and Good Will Hunting captures this essence as well, with binge-watchers finding comfort in the melancholic feeling. This is a pattern that has risen on social media and has grown darker over the years.

Patterns of coping on social media.

Scrolling through an app takes minimal effort, which explains why it has become such a popular pastime when indoors. According to Psychology Today, our bodies crave these low-effort activities as the temperature drops and seasonal depression kicks in.

This instant-gratification can be found on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, where short-form videos take over. A cycle of isolation, loneliness, and sadness begins as young adults spend more time online, particularly due to the way algorithms work.

The TikTok algorithm is unlike the rest, as it “suggests content and evaluates users’ interactions, such as likes, comments, and shares, to refine future content suggestions,” creating a loop of constant engagement. This can be a slippery slope, as users “for you” pages can become flooded with depressing content if they interact with it.

Music streaming platforms like Spotify can contribute to this phenomenon as well, curating playlists titled “sad girl starter pack” and “Life Sucks.” While these playlists have harmless intentions, streaming so much of these genres can lead users into a hole that they feel they can’t get out of.

For some, curating gloomy playlists or posting autumn melancholy memes feels like connection, but over time, the repetition of sadness can reinforce isolation instead of healing it.

Combatting seasonal sadness in the digital age.

Although social media can feel like a suitable escape for seasonal depression, it’s important to be mindful of the spaces you inhabit, and your overall usage.

Seasonal depression can arise from low vitamin D which affects serotonin production, and increased melatonin. In this case, making time to enjoy outdoor activities is critical, especially in fall, when the weather is still manageable.

Another way to combat sadness in the fall season is investing your free time in yourself rather than doomscrolling. Reading, research, scrapbooking, exercise, and self-care are just some examples of this.

Though it can feel impossible to step away from social media, turning off notifications and limiting screentime can help with distractions. Being mindful of our habits and the content we consume, it’s possible to enjoy the beauty of autumn without letting sadness take over.