Dorm Recipes: Celebrating Thanksgiving in College 

As an out-of-state college student, celebrating Thanksgiving away from home can feel bittersweet. For many of us, the challenges of traveling—whether it’s navigating packed airports, dealing with delays, or factoring in the upcoming winter break—make staying on campus the most practical option. Yet, this time away from home doesn’t have to mean missing out on the warmth and joy of the holiday. I’ve found that crafting a cozy Thanksgiving celebration with simple, dorm-friendly dishes can create a sense of home, even miles away. Whether you’re hosting a “Friendsgiving” or enjoying a quiet evening solo, these recipes are easy to whip up and full of festive flavors.



Try these simple and easy mashed potatoes with a kick!

2 pounds russet potatoes, 1/2 pound each, rinsed and dried

1 1/2 cups heavy cream, warmed in the microwave for 1 minute

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

For a quick way to spice up these microwave mashed potatoes, try adding some flavorful twists. Start by infusing the warmed heavy cream with a sprig of fresh rosemary or a few cloves of smashed garlic; let them steep for a few minutes, then remove before mixing the cream into the potatoes. For a richer, tangy flavor, stir in 1/4 cup of sour cream or Greek yogurt along with the butter. To give a subtle cheesy note, mix in 1/2 cup of freshly grated Parmesan or sharp cheddar. For a hint of spice, add a pinch of smoked paprika or cayenne pepper. Finally, garnish with chopped fresh chives or parsley and an extra pat of butter on top for a beautiful, restaurant-style presentation. These small additions will make your mashed potatoes creamy, flavorful, and perfect for any meal!

Stuffing is a staple of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Here is a delicious recipe that can be completed with a single grocery run.

1/2 loaf sourdough bread

1/2 loaf rye bread

4 tablespoons unsalted butter plus more for greasing

1 cup frozen chopped onions

3 stalks celery, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (14-ounce) bag cornbread stuffing

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup turkey gravy

2 large eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

1/2 cup grated parmesan

For an irresistible twist on this Three-Bread Stuffing, consider adding a few layers of flavor and texture. Start by toasting the sourdough and rye bread cubes lightly in the oven until golden for extra crunch and depth. For a hint of sweetness and tang, toss in 1/2 cup of dried cranberries or diced apples, which pair beautifully with the savory ingredients. To add richness, sauté 2-3 minced garlic cloves along with the onions, celery, and carrots. For an earthy complexity, mix in a teaspoon each of fresh chopped sage, thyme, and rosemary with the poultry seasoning. Adding 1/2 cup of cooked, crumbled sausage or crispy bacon bits can provide a smoky, meaty boost. Finish with a sprinkle of fresh parsley and thyme after baking for a pop of color and freshness, making this stuffing a standout on the Thanksgiving table!

Making the turkey can be challenging, especially with limited oven space available. I suggest opting for turkey cutlets instead![ZS3]

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken broth

· 1 package (20 ounces) turkey breast tenderloins

To elevate these turkey cutlets, try adding some complementary flavors and finishing touches for a more complex, savory dish! Begin by seasoning the turkey with a mix of the poultry seasoning, seasoned salt, and pepper, then let it sit for 15 minutes to allow the flavors to penetrate. For a richer, herb-infused sauce, add a few fresh rosemary or thyme sprigs to the pan while cooking the turkey. After browning the cutlets, deglaze the pan with a splash of white wine or a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to bring out a subtle acidity, enhancing the dish’s depth. When whisking the flour and broth together, add a teaspoon of Dijon mustard or a dash of Worcestershire sauce for a tangy boost. Once the sauce is thickened, finish with a tablespoon of cream or a small squeeze of lemon juice to balance the flavors and give a silky finish. Serve with a sprinkle of fresh parsley or chives to add a pop of color and fresh taste that will impress any crowd!

Try this no-bake pumpkin pie for a wonderful dessert after dinner!

1 Tbsp sugar

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 Tbsp milk

2 pkgs. instant vanilla pudding mix

1 1/2 cups Cool Whip

15 oz. can pumpkin

1 graham cracker crumb pie crust

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup milk

For an extra-special change on this creamy pumpkin pie, consider adding a few layers of flavor and texture! Start by folding 1/4 cup finely chopped toasted pecans into the graham cracker crust to add a nutty crunch. Then, blend 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon with the graham cracker crumbs before pressing them into the pie crust for an extra layer of warmth. For a richer filling, swap half of the milk with evaporated milk to give the pudding a caramelized depth that pairs beautifully with the pumpkin. To add a spiced sweetness, drizzle a thin layer of caramel sauce on top before adding a final dollop of Cool Whip and dusting of pumpkin pie spice. Garnish with whole pecans or a sprinkle of cinnamon for a picture-perfect, bakery-style finish that will impress your guests!

A Thanksgiving essential, no family meal can be complete without this delicious treat. If you’re looking for a taste of home, I suggest trying out this microwave cornbread!

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cornmeal

½ cup milk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

For a flavorful spin on this quick microwave cornbread,[MT6] try adding some fun mix-ins and toppings. Start by stirring in 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese and 1-2 tablespoons of diced jalapeños for a cheesy, mildly spicy kick. For a touch of sweetness and moisture, add 1-2 tablespoons of honey or maple syrup to the batter. If you want extra texture, fold in 1/4 cup of fresh or canned corn kernels. After microwaving, brush the top with melted butter and sprinkle with a pinch of flaky sea salt or chopped fresh chives for a finishing touch. These simple additions will turn this cornbread into a deliciously sweet, savory, and crowd-pleasing dish!

Thanksgiving in college may look different, but it’s a chance to create new traditions and savor the little things. Whether it’s sharing a meal with friends or crafting a feast for one, these recipes remind me that Thanksgiving is less about where you are and more about how you celebrate. With a bit of creativity and heart, any space—even a dorm room—can feel like home for the holidays.