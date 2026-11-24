This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

These Violent Delights is a retelling of Romeo and Juliet that takes place in 1920s Shanghai. Roma and Juliette come from rival gangs, and must work together in order to rid their city of a plague that causes people to tear their own throats out, while learning to put aside their hatred for one another.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

After losing her aunt, Clementine moves into her apartment only to find that the room possesses a kind of magic that causes its inhabitants to be transported seven years into the past. The Seven Year Slip is a beautifully heartbreaking read that emphasizes the importance of patience in love.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Maybe in Another Life by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Maybe in Another Life tells the story of a girl named Gabby who makes one decision that forever changes the trajectory of her life. The book bounces back and forth between a universe where Gabby chooses to leave the bar she’s at and a universe where she chooses to stay.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Happy Place by Emily Henry

Happy Place is a second-chance romance about two ex-fiances, Wyn and Harriet. As they try to keep their breakup a secret from their friends, the two of them are forced to navigate unfinished business and heartbreaking secrets, all while living in the same house for a week.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Emma by Jane Austen

Emma is the story of a young socialite who makes it her mission to play matchmaker for everyone in her life, all while resigning herself to never finding love. However, Emma has to come to terms with her meddling tendencies when she starts to create problems in her patrons’ lives.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Illuminae by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

Illuminae is a science fiction book written in a very unique format. Instead of simple words on pages, the story is told through journal entries, messages, reports, and even through a rogue AI’s inner turmoil. A story of love, loss, and dangerous spaceships, Illuminae is entirely worth the read.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

For my true hopeless romantics, Once Upon a Broken Heart is the first of a magical trilogy. The story follows Evangeline Fox, a sweet and pure-hearted girl who has to make a deal with a particularly vindictive Fate in order to stop her stepsister from marrying the love of her life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Mexican Gothic is a piece of modern gothic horror that takes place in 1950s Mexico. Noemí Taboada must travel to the countryside in order to discover what has her cousin sending rambling letters begging to be saved from her poisonous husband. What Noemí finds there might just poison her, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Matched by Ally Condie

Matched takes place in a future world where every decision is made for you. This includes where you work, what you eat, and even who you marry. Despite this, when Cassia goes to view her match, a glitch occurs where another boy’s face appears instead of the one she is actually meant to marry. Now, she is torn between two boys and a society that doesn’t want her to have a choice.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by V.E. Schwab

Addie LaRue is a girl born in the 1700s in France who makes a deal with the devil in order to escape her arranged marriage. As a result, she is given immortality, yet doomed to live a life where everyone forgets her the second she leaves their line of sight. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue tells her story from the day she is cursed up to modern day.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard

Bestselling author of the Red Queen series, Victoria Aveyard, proves time and time again why she is the queen of fantasy. In Realm Breaker, a group of unlikely allies are forced to come together in order to save their realm from being torn apart by an evil prince and his sorcerer.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh

My Year of Rest and Relaxation is a reflective read about a girl who does not want to be awake anymore. She tells the story of how she spends her days in a state of comatose, perfecting the amount of pills she takes and alcohol she drinks in order to spend one perfect year doing nothing.