What Autumn Song You Are Based On Your Star Sign

As the crisp autumn air rolls in, our playlists seem to shift harmoniously with the leaves. Each zodiac sign beats to the sound of their own drum — from fiery Aries to dreamy Pisces. This cosmic guide explores how your star sign might manifest in the world of sweater weather music.

Aries — March 21 to April 20

Maneater by Daryl Hall

Aries’ confident, assertive and bold demeanor is loud and clear in the lyrics. Ruled by Mars, a passionate Aries can be ferocious. As the song warns: “Watch out, boy, she’ll chew you up.” Need I say more?

Taurus — April 21 to May 20

Signal Sender by Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

This song captures the earthy, grounded energy of Taurus. It sounds like a relaxing stroll through the mountains as the leaves change, representing the slow, mellow approach to life Taureans treasure. But, I’m not one to be fooled by the nonchalant teddy-bear façade. Taureans, I know you have some angst hidden in there, just like this song.

Gemini — May 21 to June 20

Tom’s Diner by Suzanne Vega, DNA

This song’s storyline is all over the place, just like the playful air signs. The song takes us through an archetypal trajectory of a Gemini’s mind — opening and closing the hundreds of tabs occupying their brain in their storytelling endeavors. Just like Suzanne Vega, you Geminis can make even the mundane experience of sitting at a diner an activity filled with curiosity and entertainment.

Cancer — June 21 to July 22

Wicked Games by Chris Isaak

As the crab archetype suggests, once heartbroken, Cancers recoil back into their shell. This song is tender hearted and melancholic, just like the sensitive water sign. Chris Isaak’s yearning is unmistakable and we all know that Cancer is yearning’s final boss. Cancers, I know you’re out there in the world reminiscing about what once was and can never be again.

Leo — July 23 to August 22

There She Goes by The La’s

Let’s be real: it’s a Leo world and we’re all just living in it. The sign is unmistakable in their powerful, proud, and dramatic demeanor. With their regal bearing, all heads turn when a Leo walks into the room. Just as Gilmore Girls will forever be an iconic show, Leos, you will forever be the moment.

Virgo — August 23 to September 22

Eleanor Rigby by The Beatles

Academia has a whole portion dedicated to the Beatles, so what better song is suited for the academic weapons of the zodiac than Eleanor Rigby? It’s fast paced, classic and pretentious (I’m sorry!). The song perfectly scratches that itch in your brain with every meticulous peak and valley. Virgos, how do you do it?

Libra — September 23 to October 22

Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer

Just like the flirtiest sign of the zodiac, this song is romantic, gracious, and classic. It’s giving: encountering your crush at a coffee shop — butterflies, hair twirls and fleeting looks. The two of you are clearly destined to be together, you’re just waiting for them to profess their love! Libras, I know you already have the wedding arrangements picked out.

Scorpio — October 23 to November 22

Blue Light by Mazzy Star

Mazzy Star’s music is dark, melancholic and mysterious, just like the sign of Scorpio. Blue Light weaves a story of two best friends, one struggling and the other in a supporting role. Inherent to Scorpio’s nature, the confidante is not afraid of their friend’s sorrow but instead leans into the darkness. Intense… just like you Scorpio baddies.

Sagittarius — November 23 to December 21

Young Folks by Peter Bjorn and John

Right from the get-go, the whistling captures the carefree demeanor of Sagittarius and their escapist tendencies. Adventurous and lovers of freedom, wanderlust is 98% of their genetic makeup. This song reminds me of Gossip Girl, and what better way to pay tribute to you Sag gals than evoking Serena’s classic: “I have to go.”

Capricorn — December 22 to January 19

A Mistake by Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple inherently gives downtown NYC it-girl. Always put together with their attitude worn like an accessory — ambitious and pragmatic Capricorns have a tight grip on reality (they hold the tension in their jaw). The song elicits the following vision: You’re powerfully striding through the streets, headphones in (you’re obviously on a business call), carrying your triple espresso. You have a full day ahead of you, but you’re itching for the sun to set so you can engage in the debauchery of Friday night. God forbid a girl gets a little crazy!

Aquarius — January 20 to February 19

Insomniac by Memo Boy

For the sign of technology and innovation, Insomniac delivers some funky fresh techno beats! The eccentric idealists of the zodiac deserve nothing less than the nonconformity of Memo Boy’s music. Aquarians, keep being the rebels we all know you to be.

Pisces — February 20 to March 20

Dreaming of You by Cigarettes After Sex

As the title suggests, this song captures the intense romanticism of Pisces. Cigarettes After Sex is inherently sensitive in the way they profess love — like a love letter captured through sound. Intuitive and dreamy, the song calls to the mysticism of the sign and their tendency to live in the clouds. Pisces, put this tune on the next time you get lost in thought — you’ll feel right at home.

As autumn drapes the world in an amber glow, the world slows just enough to remind us that life is filled with magic. Plato once said, “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” I hope that through the guidance of the stars, these songs capture the spirit of the season that resonates with you.