Photo by Paul Weaver from Unsplash
Why I Stopped Hiding My Political Views in College

Emanuele Lima Bittencourt Student Contributor, University of South Florida
For a long time, I would just keep quiet whenever politics were being discussed around me. A nod was the most I would do. Afraid of losing friendships or being labeled as something I’m not, I chose silence. Being a conservative college student in a time when most of the media, your friends, professors, classmates, and even co-workers are openly against many of the values you believe in is not very encouraging.

Eventually, I realized that staying silent didn’t make things better—it just made me feel like I was hiding who I really am. It’s okay to think differently from your neighbors. In fact, diversity is what makes the United States the United States, and expressing our beliefs is part of what it means to live in a free country. We, as Americans, cannot condemn the same polarization we subconsciously partake in when we’re negative toward anyone who has differing views. It’s a privilege to be able to speak freely, even when we disagree.

Since I stopped hiding, I’ve noticed that honest conversations actually open more doors than they close. Some people still disagree with me, and that’s fine, but others have surprised me with how willing they are to listen. I’ve learned that sharing your beliefs doesn’t have to mean pushing them on others—it just means being real about who you are.

I’ll end with this: Be kind. Fight for the truth. Educate yourself with different perspectives. And remember what it means to be an American. My hope for the future of this country is that we learn to listen again—not to argue, but to understand. That’s where real unity starts.

Emanuele Lima Bittencourt is a sophomore at the University of South Florida, majoring in Integrated Public Relations and Advertising. She is the Vice President of Programs for the USF Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association and a member of the Her Campus USF writing team. Along with her campus involvement, she is interning at both a public relations agency and an event planning agency, where she’s building skills and exploring different sides of the industry. At USF, Emanuele enjoys being part of organizations that let her learn, create, and connect with others. Her internships and leadership roles give her real-world experience while also shaping her career goals in PR, advertising, and event planning. She values the balance between academic life and hands-on work, and she’s excited to continue growing in both areas. In her free time, Emanuele loves going to the beach, traveling, and finding good food spots. She was born in Brazil and lived in Thailand for five years, experiences that gave her a love for culture and new perspectives. Whether it’s planning her next trip, writing, or enjoying the sun, she always looks for moments that inspire her creativity and keep life exciting.