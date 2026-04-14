What’s on My Spring TBR!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Springtime is here, and that means a whole new set of books with spring vibes is on my radar. Personally, I’m already in the spring mindset and will be until the end of May. So in the spirit of that, and with all the flowers blooming, these are all the books I hope to read during this time.

emma by jane austen

One of my reading goals this year is to read more classical literature, and what better way to start my spring than with the novel Emma by Jane Austen. I have only read one other novel by Austen, that being Northanger Abbey, but something about her just screams the epitome of a springtime author. Set in the English countryside, the story follows Emma as she meddles in the love lives of those around her, being a mischievous matchmaker. I’ve had this book sitting on my TBR the longest of all 5 books for this spring, and I’m just so excited to broaden my Jane Austen knowledge.

Accomplice To The Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer

I personally love to add a bit of fantasy in any TBR I set out for myself, and I think this book would be a great addition to the stack. It’s the third installment of the Assistant to the Villain series, so I’ve already grown to love these characters like my own friends. This series tells the story of Evie and how she’s come to be the assistant to the fairytale land’s most infamous villain, and how he’s really just misunderstood. I mean, who doesn’t love the morally gray characters? I couldn’t tell you why it’s taken me so long to put this on my radar, but the fourth novel comes out later this year, and I want to be ready when that hits the shelves.

Emily Wildes Map of the Other Lands by Heather Fawcett

Genuinely, one of the first things I think about when it comes to spring is fairies and the mythical world they live in. I’ll definitely be rewatching all of the Tinker Bell movies throughout the season, and one book that reminds me of them is the Emily Wilde series. After reading and loving the first book last year, I’ve been waiting for the perfect time to pick up the second book, and there’s no better time than now. The first book was so whimsical and cozy, and I hope those vibes continue in this novel.

firefly lane by kristan hannah

Frankly, I don’t know too much about Kristan Hannah, as I’ve never read anything by her. The one thing I know is she writes beautiful and heart-wrenching stories about the lives of women, and that is enough for me. Firefly Lane is a story following two best friends throughout their lives, spanning decades of love and sorrow. I have a feeling this one would leave me incredibly emotional, and I’m ready to be torn apart and put back together through the complexities of womanhood.

the daisy chain flower shop by laurie gilmore

I’m trying to be more mindful about finishing the books that are on my physical TBR, but the books in the Dream Harbor series by Laurie Gilmore are such guilty-pleasure books that I just have to read this new release in the spring. This particular book will be published on May 5, which is the perfect time for a no-thoughts, just-vibes kinda book at the tail end of spring. The book follows Daisy as she struggles with her flower shop’s cursed reputation and Elliot, who reluctantly needs flowers.

I truly can’t imagine a better lineup for my reading this spring, and I’m beyond excited to get started!